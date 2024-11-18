Scottish Government
|Printable version
Call to scrap UK voter ID requirements
Policy ‘creates barriers’ in democratic process.
Requirements for voter identification brought in by the previous UK Government should be scrapped, the Minister for Parliamentary Business has said.
Jamie Hepburn has highlighted evidence from the Electoral Commission that the new requirements kept potential voters away from the ballot box at the recent UK Parliamentary election, and fears misunderstanding around the need for ID could have a similar impact in Scotland.
In a letter to Rushanara Ali MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Housing, Communities and Local Government), he asked for the UK Government to consider scrapping voter ID requirements.
Background
Letter to Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Housing, Communities and Local Government)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/call-to-scrap-uk-voter-id-requirements/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Feasibility of strategic ornithological compensatory measures in the Scottish context18/11/2024 15:05:00
A review of potential strategic ornithological compensatory measures, assessing their practical and ecological feasibility in the Scottish context.
Methodology for combining digital aerial survey data and passive acoustic baseline data18/11/2024 12:05:00
This report introduces a method for integrating digital aerial survey data and passive acoustic baseline data to record the abundance and distribution of marine mammals. The report applies the method in a test case study and provides recommendations on data collection.
£100m Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal signed18/11/2024 09:31:00
UK and Scottish Governments and Falkirk Council agree package to strengthen the local economy and create more than a thousand jobs over the next 10 years.
Improving funeral standards15/11/2024 15:05:00
Inspections and other measures will promote the highest standards of care and increase public confidence in the funeral sector under draft regulations laid in the Scottish Parliament.
Creating future business leaders15/11/2024 13:05:00
More than £1.9 million has been awarded to create the entrepreneurs of the future and to increase access to business careers.
Crofting law reform15/11/2024 12:05:00
Proposals to simplify crofting regulation, encourage more use of common grazings and a range of other changes have received high levels of support in a recent consultation.
Almost a third of adults are living with obesity, the Scottish Health Survey shows14/11/2024 12:05:00
The Scottish Health Survey 2023 results, published recently, provide information on the health, and factors relating to health, of adults and children in Scotland.
Responding to bullying in schools13/11/2024 15:20:00
New guidance focuses on ‘prevention, response and inclusivity’.
Driving progress on global climate financing13/11/2024 14:20:00
Investment to support just resilience projects.