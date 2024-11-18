Call to scrap UK voter ID requirements

Policy ‘creates barriers’ in democratic process.

Requirements for voter identification brought in by the previous UK Government should be scrapped, the Minister for Parliamentary Business has said.

Jamie Hepburn has highlighted evidence from the Electoral Commission that the new requirements kept potential voters away from the ballot box at the recent UK Parliamentary election, and fears misunderstanding around the need for ID could have a similar impact in Scotland.

In a letter to Rushanara Ali MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Housing, Communities and Local Government), he asked for the UK Government to consider scrapping voter ID requirements.

Background

Letter to Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Housing, Communities and Local Government)