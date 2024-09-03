Calstock flood risk cut and new habitat created

The Cornish village is at less risk of flooding and now has 11 hectares of new intertidal habitat where wildlife is thriving, with new and returning species.

The Environment Agency has reduced flood risk to the Cornish village of Calstock while creating 11 hectares of intertidal habitat.

Over 600 metres of new earth embankments have been built to protect Calstock from flooding from the River Tamar. These embankments are set back from the river and a section of the old flood bank was removed, allowing water from the estuary to flow into newly created pools and creeks. This has reconnected this section of the river with its floodplain, creating new intertidal wetland habitat.

The Environment Agency’s monitoring and management plan has been created to monitor the area’s wildlife. This is being implemented by us, Natural England and volunteers from the Calstock Wetlands Management Partnership. Greenshanks, avocets, snipes, water rails and European smelts are among the growing number of species spotted in the area.

The Calstock project is an example of action being taken to respond to climate change and sea-level rise through climate adaptation.

The Environment Agency has worked with local partners to ensure public access to the to the former flood banks is retained. Tamar Community Trust has built a footbridge linking footpaths on both ends of the former embankment, which are now owned by Calstock Parish Council as community assets. This allows locals and visitors to continue enjoying the river and the abundance of wildlife now attracted to the area. Additionally, the Environment Agency has leased the adjacent Town Farm Field to the parish council for further community use.

Tamar Community Trust are overseeing the long-term management of the wetlands in consultation with the Wetlands Management Group under a 99-year lease.

Daniel Boswell, Environment Agency project manager, said:

The Calstock Wetlands project is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through partnership working. Through collaboration with partners, we have been able to reduce flood risk, support wildlife and mitigate habitat losses from rising sea levels. The adoption of the footpath and footbridge by the parish council and the lease of the community field secures these as assets that can be enjoyed by all for years to come.

See the Calstock flood improvement scheme for more about this project and the Tamar Valley National Landscape website for more information about projects taking place in the valley.