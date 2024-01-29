Chatham House
|Printable version
Canada braces for the possible return of Donald Trump
EXPERT COMMENT
As Trump consolidates his position as Republican front runner, Canada must prepare for his possible new administration to ensure access to the vital US market.
Following the Republican primary result in New Hampshire this week, Canada is not the only country bracing for Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House – but few have more at stake.
Three-quarters of Canada’s goods exports, accounting for more than one-quarter of the country’s gross domestic product, go to the US. Given Trump’s impulsiveness and deeply protectionist instincts, Canada’s business and political leaders are understandably nervous.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who bears the scars of dealing with the first Trump administration, sought to reassure a Montreal audience earlier this month. ‘It wasn’t easy the first time,’ he said, referring to Trump’s first presidential term, ‘and if there is a second time, it won’t be easy either… [but] we’ll be ready for the decision Americans make in November.’
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/01/canada-braces-possible-return-donald-trump
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Iran–Pakistan tensions: Why further escalation is unlikely25/01/2024 09:20:00
Despite fears that Iran–Pakistan strikes would see spillover of conflict from the Middle East, the situation remains relatively self-contained.
The economic case for a Gaza ceasefire24/01/2024 14:20:00
The risk of regional escalation means that the Gulf Arab states should do more to push for a ceasefire, not only for humanitarian reasons, but for their economic self-interest.
China’s economy is becoming a drag on global growth24/01/2024 11:25:00
Growth looks set to weaken this year, but authorities remain unable to deliver a large monetary stimulus and unwilling to deliver a large fiscal one.
Redesignating the Houthis a terrorist group is not a bad policy: it is no policy at all24/01/2024 10:05:00
The Houthis will not be discouraged, but the implications for Yemen and its people are dire.
Kim Jong Un’s hostile rhetoric reflects North Korea’s warming relations with Russia and China22/01/2024 12:20:00
Pyongyang has real importance in an emerging anti-Western alliance – and will likely grow more aggressive this year.
When Netanyahu falls, Israel’s democracy will need new political realignments19/01/2024 13:20:00
A more centrist coalition government would respect the rule of law, but its ability to advance peace will be far from guaranteed.
The Houthis won’t back down after US and UK strikes on Yemen15/01/2024 13:25:00
Air strikes will not prevent further attacks in the Red Sea but have already regionalized Yemen’s civil war and delayed the fragile peace process.
The horrors of Ecuador are not just Ecuador’s12/01/2024 12:20:00
President Noboa faces the daunting task of rooting out narco-terrorism and corruption. The international community must step up to prevent the country losing this gang-declared war.