Carer Support Payment now Scotland-wide

Tens of thousands of carers can now apply for support as benefit roll-out complete.

Tens of thousands more unpaid carers in Scotland can apply for a new benefit from today (4 November).

Carer Support Payment, which is a payment of £81.90 per week paid by Social Security Scotland, has been introduced in phases since November 2023.

It has been extended to people living in 19 more local authority areas including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Orkney and the Scottish Borders.

It is now available in every local authority in the country, marking the completion of the roll-out of Scotland’s 14th benefit.

It is for unpaid carers who provide 35 or more hours of care a week to someone who gets disability benefits. Carer Support Payment, is the replacement in Scotland for Carer’s Allowance which is delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Unlike Carer’s Allowance, Carer Support Payment is available to some carers in education. This includes full-time students aged 20 or over and students under 20 who are in advanced or higher education.

In June, eligibility was extended to carers aged 16-19 in non-advanced education. This includes those studying for National Certificates, Highers and Advanced Highers, who meet certain criteria, for example, not having any parental support.

As part of the roll out, new backdating rules were introduced meaning that some carers - mostly full-time students - living in the new areas can apply to have their payments backdated to when Carer Support Payment was introduced.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“The importance of the role of unpaid carers should not be underestimated. Their work is vital to the people they look after and to society as a whole. “I am delighted that Carer Support Payment is now available in every local authority in Scotland. Many students will now be able to get this financial support for the first time, thanks to changes made by the Scottish Government. “I urge anyone who thinks they might be eligible to find out more.”

According to Carers Trust Scotland, it is estimated that there are around 35,000 unpaid carers attending college or university in Scotland. Paul Traynor, Head of External Affairs at Carers Trust Scotland, welcomes the national roll out. He said:

“The immense contribution of unpaid carers to society cannot be understated, providing vital caring roles to their family and friends, and helping to hold society together. “Over 100,000 unpaid carers in Scotland are living in poverty and we hear all too often of the financial pressures of juggling studying and caring, where supplementing their income through employment is extremely challenging or not possible. Research highlights that student carers can be up to four times more likely to drop out of college or university and financial struggles are often one of the key reasons for this. “The national roll out of Carer Support Payment will help make a significant difference to many carers’ lives and support more student carers to remain and succeed in education.”

Background

Carer Support Payment opened for new applications in further areas on 4 November. Unpaid carers in Argyll & Bute, Clackmannanshire, Dumfries & Galloway, East Dunbartonshire, East Lothian, East Renfrewshire, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Glasgow, Highland, Inverclyde, Midlothian, Orkney Islands, Renfrewshire, Scottish Borders, Shetland Islands, Stirling, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian can now apply. Carers can find out more, and apply at https://www.mygov.scot/carer-support-payment

Changes to allow more young carers in education to access Carer Support Payment have been in force since June. Carers aged 16 to 19 in full-time ‘non advanced’ education can be eligible if they have certain exceptional circumstances - including if they have no support from parents or are responsible for a child or young person. Non-advanced education includes school and college courses such as National Certificates, Highers and Advanced Highers.

Special backdating rules for the Carer Support Payment roll out mean that carers who are not eligible for Carer’s Allowance but are eligible for Carer Support Payment, and are living in areas outside of the initial pilot areas, can apply to have their payments backdated to the date Carer Support Payment first became available. The rules are designed to stop carers missing out on money they are entitled to because they live in an area included in the later phases of the rollout.

To get fully backdated payments under these special rules, carers should apply within 13 weeks of the benefit becoming available in their area. The deadline for carers living in the new areas (Argyll & Bute, Clackmannanshire, Dumfries & Galloway, East Dunbartonshire, East Lothian, East Renfrewshire, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Glasgow, Highland, Inverclyde, Midlothian, Orkney Islands, Renfrewshire, Scottish Borders, Shetland Islands, Stirling, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian) is 2 February 2025. Carers may still be able to get fully backdated support after this if they have a good reason for missing the deadline. The deadline for carers living in the areas where the benefit opened in August – Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Fife, Moray and North, East and South Ayrshire – is 17 November 2024. Carers may still be able to get fully backdated support after this if they have a good reason for missing the deadline.

Carers in Scotland who already get Carer's Allowance will have their benefits automatically transferred to Carer Support Payment. Social Security Scotland will write to people in advance to let them know that their award will be moving.

The transfer of awards began in February this year. It is due to complete in Spring 2025.

Carers Trust Scotland works to transform the lives of unpaid carers. They partner with their network of local carer organisations to provide funding and support, deliver innovative and evidence-based programmes, raise awareness and influence policy. Supporting Carers in Scotland | Carers Trust Scotland