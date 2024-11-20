Carers urged to check for financial help

Thousands of unpaid carers could be missing out.

This Carers Rights Day (Thursday 21 November 2024), unpaid carers across the country are being encouraged to check their eligibility for financial support from Social Security Scotland.

It is estimated that there are around 800,000 unpaid carers, including 30,000 under the age of 18, providing care for a family member, friend or neighbour in Scotland.

Research also suggests that many do not see themselves as a carer, meaning they do not take up support they are entitled to.

There are three payments delivered by Social Security Scotland dedicated to supporting unpaid carers.

Carer Support Payment is replacing Carer’s Allowance in Scotland and is now available for new applications Scotland-wide.

Young Carer Grant and Carer’s Allowance Supplement are only available in Scotland. There has been a 26% increase in Young Carer Grant applications from those aged 16-18 in the 12 months to September 2024 compared to the same period the previous year.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“The Scottish Government has supported around 164,000 unpaid carers through social security payments since 2018. We understand their important role and that many may be juggling caring with work, study or family commitments.

“That is why we’ve been working closely with carers and organisations that represent them, to develop a better social security system in Scotland. This includes improving the application process and providing two payments that are only available for carers here in Scotland.

“This Carers Rights Day, I urge everyone who carries out a caring role to find out more about the financial help available. And if you know an unpaid carer, whether a student, work colleague, friend or even someone caring for you, let them know support is available.”

As part of Carers Rights Day, Social Security Scotland has organised a pop-up event at South Lanarkshire College to help raise awareness amongst students about the financial support available and to support them with applying.

Head of Student Services, Rose Harkness, said:

“South Lanarkshire College proudly support carers of all ages who provide unpaid assistance to loved ones facing illness, disability, mental health challenges, or addiction. Our inclusive environment enables carers to achieve qualifications without barriers through tailored guidance, course and funding advice, and support with completing applications.

Working in partnership with Social Security Scotland has encouraged more of our carers to check eligibility and apply for funding to help in their caring role. We are committed to empowering carers for both academic success and personal growth.”

To find out more about the financial support available for unpaid carers visit mygov.scot/browse/benefits/carers

Background

Carer Support Payment is available to people providing care for 35 hours or more a week, earning a maximum weekly income of £151 after tax, National Insurance and expenses, to someone who receives disability benefits. It replaces Carer’s Allowance in Scotland and is a payment of £81.90 per week. Carer Support Payment is also available to some carers in education. This includes full-time students aged 20 or over and students under 20 in advanced or higher education. Students aged 16-19 in non-advanced education e.g. studying for National Certificates, Highers and Advanced Highers, may also be eligible. Carers in Scotland who are already receiving Carer’s Allowance don’t need to apply for Carer Support Payment. Their benefits will be automatically transferred. This process is due to complete in spring 2025.

Young Carer Grant is a yearly payment of £383.75 and is available for carers age 16, 17 or 18 who provide support for an average of 16 hours a week to someone receiving certain benefits. The money can be spent on whatever the young person wants.

Carer’s Allowance Supplement is an automatic payment made twice a year to unpaid carers receiving Carer Support Payment from Social Security Scotland or Carer’s Allowance from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). The next payment of £288.60 will be paid on Friday 6 December for those who were paid Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance on 7 October 2024. The Scottish Government has committed to replace six monthly lump sum Carer’s Allowance Supplement payments with more regular payments alongside Carer Support Payment once case transfer is complete.

The latest statistics for our payments for carers can be found via the following links:

Social Security Scotland - Young Carer Grant: high level statistics to 30 September 2024

Social Security Scotland - Carer Support Payment: high level statistics to 30 September 2024