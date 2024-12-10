Scottish Government
CashBack projects support thousands of young people
Programme helps divert young people away from crime.
A programme funded from the seized assets of criminals has supported 15,368 young people in 2023-24.
CashBack for Communities delivered £5.5 million to 29 partners in that period for projects that divert young people away from anti-social behaviour and crime.
A report into the first year of the programme’s three-year funding phase, which runs from April 2023 to March 2026, showed that after taking part in CashBack for Communities projects:
- 7,440 young people reported positive changes in their behaviour
- 4,318 young people reported that their anti-social or criminal behaviour reduced
- 6,292 young people felt less likely to engage in anti-social or criminal behaviour
- 4,954 young people gained an accreditation in furthering their development
- 8,348 young people reported an increase in their wellbeing
- 64,240 volunteering hours were contributed
Victims and Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown met with some participants who have been taking part in Scottish Rugby Union’s CashBack Community Rugby at Castlebrae Community Campus, Edinburgh. The SRU’s programme works with young people most at risk of being drawn into offending or being involved in anti-social behaviour to help them resist pressure to take part in it.
Ms Brown said:
“Supporting and encouraging young people to make informed choices is crucial for their personal growth and future success. The CashBack for Communities Impact Report highlights the positive contribution the programme has had on over 15,000 young people.
“CashBack is an early intervention programme and its partners provide a range of support and activities which includes providing safe spaces, trusted adults they can speak with and a range of diversionary and support activities.
“Young people need our support and encouragement to make choices that allow them to develop their aspirations and potential, and we should rightly be proud of them and this programme.
“I had the opportunity today to see exactly how CashBack partners like Scottish Rugby Union work alongside young people to develop their understanding of the positive impact they can have on their communities.”
Background
CashBack for Communities Impact Report 2023-24
More information on the CashBack for Communities programme.
Over the course of the three years of Phase 6, the Scottish Government is providing £20 million to 29 partner organisations to deliver diversionary and support work with children and young people.
Since 2008, CashBack has committed £130 million to supporting around 1.3 million young people across all 32 local authorities in Scotland.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/cashback-projects-support-thousands-of-young-people/
