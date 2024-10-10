CBI CEO responds to Employment Rights Bill

CBI CEO Rain Newton-Smith said:

“Politicians and businesses have a shared goal in wanting to raise living standards through higher levels of growth underpinned by investment and increased productivity.

“The government deserves credit for its willingness to engage with businesses and unions on how to make a success of the Plan to Make Work Pay.

“It’s that willingness to work together that can ensure we find the right landing zone and improve living standards by avoiding the unintended consequences that businesses have warned against.

“With a number of critical details still subject to consultation, it’s important the government builds on the good engagement to date to ensure we get the detail right on this decisive piece of legislation.”