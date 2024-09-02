CBI Growth Indicator - September 2024

Private sector firms expect activity to rise modestly in the three months to November (weighted balance of +9%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations for growth have remained positive throughout this year so far.

Activity is anticipated to be driven by growth in services (+14%) as growth in business & professional services (+19%) is set to offset a small decline in consumer services activity (-4%). Manufacturing output is also expected to rise (+9%), though expectations for growth have softened compared to the last couple of months. Furthermore, distribution sales are expected to fall again (-4%), albeit at a much slower pace than declines seen in recent months.

Expectations for growth follow a decline in activity over the three months to August (-8%), though at a slower pace than in the three months to July (-14%). Activity remains weak, having been flat or falling for two years. The latest decline was broad-based across sectors, with distribution sales falling sharply, alongside a milder decline in manufacturing output. Services business volumes were unchanged over the quarter.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI Interim Deputy Chief Economist, said: