WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to Autumn Budget 2024
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive responds to Autumn Budget 2024
“The Chancellor had difficult choices to make to deliver stability for the economy and public finances. A more balanced approach to our fiscal rules which prioritises capital investment should help to unlock private sector investment in our infrastructure and net zero transition over the long-term.
“This is a tough Budget for business. While the Corporation Tax Roadmap will help create much needed stability, the hike in National Insurance Contributions alongside other increases to the employer cost base will increase the burden on business and hit the ability to invest and ultimately make it more expensive to hire people or give pay rises.
“Only the private sector can provide the scale of investment required to deliver the government’s growth agenda. To achieve this shared mission of growing our economy sustainably, it’s vital that the government doubles down on its partnership with business to unlock the investment that is needed to drive opportunity around the UK.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to increase in National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage30/10/2024 14:25:00
John Foster, CBI Chief Policy and Campaigns Officer, responds to increase in National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage
CBI - Private sector expects no growth in final months of 2024 - CBI Growth Indicator30/10/2024 13:25:00
Private sector firms expect no change in activity over the next three months (weighted balance of -1%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This marks the second consecutive rolling-quarter where survey respondents did not expect any growth over the near-term.
CIPD welcomes Government's new Get Britain Working package30/10/2024 12:25:00
The CIPD says investment in local 'trailblazers' could help tackle ill health-related inactivity
The Patients Association - Covid Inquiry hears “harrowing tales” of people’s experiences of healthcare during pandemic30/10/2024 11:25:00
Earlier yesterday, Julia Jones gave evidence to Module 3 of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on behalf of John’s Campaign, Care Rights UK and the Patients Association.
Tory legacy is the worst pay growth of any government for a century, says TUC30/10/2024 10:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the (Tuesday) annual employee earnings data published by the ONS, which show that wages barely grew between 2010 to 2024.
UK Space Agency: UK to chair global Earth observation group with bold ambitions for data uptake29/10/2024 16:05:00
The UK has assumed the Chair of the Committee on Earth Observation Satellites.
UNICEF - At least ten children reportedly killed in escalating violence in Sudan’s Al Jazirah State29/10/2024 11:05:00
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell
NHS Confederation - Revenue and capital funding a step in the right direction29/10/2024 09:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to Treasury trail of autumn budget announcements.
Budget must encourage investment in skills and technology adoption, says CIPD28/10/2024 16:25:00
Ahead of the Chancellor’s Budget announcement on Wednesday 30 October, the CIPD is calling on the government to increase apprenticeship opportunities for young people, encourage innovation, and improve labour market enforcement
CBI - Retail sales dip in lead up to Autumn Budget - CBI Distributive Trades Survey28/10/2024 14:25:00
Retail sales volumes fell at a modest pace in October, after slight growth last month, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Some firms noted consumers were holding back on their spending due to uncertainty surrounding the Autumn Budget.