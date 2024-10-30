CBI responds to Autumn Budget 2024

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive responds to Autumn Budget 2024

“The Chancellor had difficult choices to make to deliver stability for the economy and public finances. A more balanced approach to our fiscal rules which prioritises capital investment should help to unlock private sector investment in our infrastructure and net zero transition over the long-term.

“This is a tough Budget for business. While the Corporation Tax Roadmap will help create much needed stability, the hike in National Insurance Contributions alongside other increases to the employer cost base will increase the burden on business and hit the ability to invest and ultimately make it more expensive to hire people or give pay rises.

“Only the private sector can provide the scale of investment required to deliver the government’s growth agenda. To achieve this shared mission of growing our economy sustainably, it’s vital that the government doubles down on its partnership with business to unlock the investment that is needed to drive opportunity around the UK.”

Autumn Budget 2024