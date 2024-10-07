CBI responds to CCUS funding announcement

CBI recently (04 October 2024) responded to CCUS funding announcement.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, said:

“This latest announcement demonstrates the UK’s continued leadership in driving the net zero transition.

"Investments in CCUS will not only enable key decarbonisation projects to become a reality but will pave the way for meaningful industrial decarbonisation. It also has the potential to unlock high quality jobs and commercial opportunities, as well as further develop existing supply chains.

"Green growth can undoubtedly be the engine that powers the UK’s economy for decades to come and this moment represents a critical milestone as we create and shape the markets of the future.”