WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to Chancellor’s speech at Eurogroup meeting
CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor’s speech at Eurogroup meeting.
Sean McGuire, CBI Director for Europe and International, yesterday said:
“We welcome the UK Government's commitment to take meaningful action to ‘reset’ the EU-UK relationship. The Chancellor's meeting with EU Finance Ministers is an important milestone on this journey as both of our economies face shared geopolitical, security, economic and climate challenges.
“Further action on regulatory co-operation, progress on mutual recognition across different areas, and a reduction in customs and administrative burdens are just some of the areas of focus that can boost business confidence and make the most of our trading relationship with the EU.
“By putting in the diplomatic ‘hard yards’ now, the government can start the process for unlocking the untapped potential of our trading relationship with the EU as part of its focus for delivering sustainable growth.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Northern Ireland responds to announcement on cost of doing business10/12/2024 12:15:00
CBI Northern Ireland yesterday responded to announcement on cost of doing business.
LGA statement on 'Move On' period extension09/12/2024 11:05:00
The Home Office has announced that it will temporarily extend the Move On period - the time between someone claiming asylum receiving a decision on the application and having to leave Home Office funded accommodation - from 28 days to 56. The LGA said this was a positive step that will benefit councils, communities and people seeking asylum.
NHS Confederation responds to the Prime Minister’s ‘Plan for Change’ speech09/12/2024 10:05:00
Health leaders are ready to take forward the government’s ambition to hit the 92% waiting time target.
Government Plans for Change - LGA response09/12/2024 09:05:00
LGA Chair Louise Gittins, responded to the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change speech
UK Space Agency: Sentinel-1C: New radar satellite launched into space06/12/2024 15:15:15
A new radar satellite supported by the UK was launched into space from French Guiana at 9:20pm GMT on Thursday 5 December.
CBI Economic Forecast - December 202406/12/2024 12:15:00
UK Economy To Grow At A Steady Yet Unimpressive Pace As Budget Measures Weigh On Business – CBI Economic Forecast.
Rise in Tuberculosis levels – LGA comment06/12/2024 10:05:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to new data showing reported notifications of Tuberculosis in England increased by 11 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year
LGA - Temporary accommodation subsidy gap has cost councils more than £700 million over the last five years06/12/2024 09:05:00
Frozen Local Housing Allowance rates have left councils to pick up more than £700 million in costs that they are unable to claim back from government, threatening their financial viability and hampering efforts to reduce homelessness.
CBI Scotland responds to draft Scottish Budget 2025-2605/12/2024 14:05:00
CBI Scotland yesterday responded to draft Scottish Budget 2025-26.