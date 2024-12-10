CBI responds to Chancellor’s speech at Eurogroup meeting

CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor’s speech at Eurogroup meeting.

Sean McGuire, CBI Director for Europe and International, yesterday said:

“We welcome the UK Government's commitment to take meaningful action to ‘reset’ the EU-UK relationship. The Chancellor's meeting with EU Finance Ministers is an important milestone on this journey as both of our economies face shared geopolitical, security, economic and climate challenges.

“Further action on regulatory co-operation, progress on mutual recognition across different areas, and a reduction in customs and administrative burdens are just some of the areas of focus that can boost business confidence and make the most of our trading relationship with the EU.

“By putting in the diplomatic ‘hard yards’ now, the government can start the process for unlocking the untapped potential of our trading relationship with the EU as part of its focus for delivering sustainable growth.”