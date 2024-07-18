CBI responds to Climate Change Committee net zero assessment

CBI has responded to Climate Change Committee net zero assessment.

Tania Kumar, CBI Net Zero Director, said:

“While significant strides have undoubtedly been made in lowering the UK’s carbon emissions, the latest report from the CCC shows that achieving our 2030 target remains at serious risk.

“Accelerating the decarbonisation of homes and commercial buildings, deployment of electric vehicles and implementation of nature-based solutions is now essential if we’re to get the UK back on track and meet our climate commitments.

“With the majority of net zero investment set to come from the private sector, the new government’s commitments to streamline burdensome planning processes, reverse the ban on onshore wind and promote a more joined-up approach to infrastructure development are all welcome signals.

“However, this early momentum must be sustained. Delivering a Net Zero Investment Plan would provide the certainty needed to catalyse green investment, accelerate the uptake of low carbon technologies and identify key areas, like decarbonising heat, that need more urgent attention."