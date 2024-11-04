CBI responds to Conservative leadership election

CBI recently (02 November 2024) responded to Conservative leadership election.

CBI CEO Rain Newton-Smith recently said:

“The CBI congratulates Kemi Badenoch on her election as leader of the Conservative Party, and as Leader of the Opposition – a historic moment as the first woman of colour is elected to these posts. The new Conservative leader must play a key role by building the political consensus to tackle the issues holding back investment, such as planning reform, grid connections and more proportionate regulation.

"Now is the time to provide solutions to raise our growth and productivity – whether that’s alleviating the cumulative burden falling on the shoulders of UK business, forging ahead on net zero investment and energy security, or reversing the high-levels of economic inactivity. The CBI looks forward to working with Kemi Badenoch to develop the ideas that can deliver sustainable growth.”