WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to draft Welsh Government Budget 2025-26
Alison Orrells, Chair, CBI Wales responds to draft Welsh Government Budget 2025-26
Alison Orrells, Chair, CBI Wales, said:
“Businesses were looking to the draft Welsh Budget to inject momentum into the economy after a tough UK Budget.
“Despite the UK administration’s £1.7 billion real terms funding increase - the largest since devolution – the Welsh Government still face limited fiscal headroom to shore up public sector finances and support struggling households.
“The First Minister’s recent announcement of £157 million to be invested in transport, the economy, planning reform, business and infrastructure measures - along with the new economic forum and next year’s investment summit - shows the government’s commitment to economic growth.
“However, Welsh businesses still face multiple challenges in 2025, in the form of higher employer National Insurance contributions and other rising costs like the National Minimum Wage.
“The commitment to emulate the business rate reliefs available to hospitality, retail and leisure sectors based in England is very welcome. This will provide much-needed support for hard-pressed Welsh businesses and means they are not being put at a disadvantage to companies operating just across the border.
“While the announcement of some reliefs is helpful, the lack of clarity on the Non-Domestic Rates multiplier and sector-specific reliefs creates uncertainty for firms. The ending of transitional reliefs could also lead to additional costs for some companies.
“The promise of streamlined and digital planning processes will cut red-tape, but will not happen overnight. High-growth businesses have complex needs, and the government must invest heavily in strategic planning authorities and local authority planning departments to see short-term benefits.
“The additional £6.5 million investment in the Flexible Skills Programme, prioritising growth sectors like decarbonisation, aligns with business’ net zero ambitions. But firms want further measures in a rapidly changing labour market.
“Ultimately, the only way to support the Welsh Government’s mission to improve public services and raise living standards is to help firms thrive and deliver growth. We need business and government to work together to co-create policy that protects competitiveness and avoids short-changing Wales’ long-term growth ambitions.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to the Deputy Prime Minister's new National Planning Policy Framework12/12/2024 12:15:00
CBI has responded to the Deputy Prime Minister's new National Planning Policy Framework.
A budget to build a brighter future for Wales11/12/2024 09:05:00
An extra £1.5 billion to strengthen public services, support small businesses and drive economic growth is at the heart of the Welsh Government’s Draft Budget 2025-2026.
CBI responds to Chancellor’s speech at Eurogroup meeting10/12/2024 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor’s speech at Eurogroup meeting.
CBI Northern Ireland responds to announcement on cost of doing business10/12/2024 12:15:00
CBI Northern Ireland yesterday responded to announcement on cost of doing business.
LGA statement on 'Move On' period extension09/12/2024 11:05:00
The Home Office has announced that it will temporarily extend the Move On period - the time between someone claiming asylum receiving a decision on the application and having to leave Home Office funded accommodation - from 28 days to 56. The LGA said this was a positive step that will benefit councils, communities and people seeking asylum.
NHS Confederation responds to the Prime Minister’s ‘Plan for Change’ speech09/12/2024 10:05:00
Health leaders are ready to take forward the government’s ambition to hit the 92% waiting time target.
Government Plans for Change - LGA response09/12/2024 09:05:00
LGA Chair Louise Gittins, responded to the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change speech
UK Space Agency: Sentinel-1C: New radar satellite launched into space06/12/2024 15:15:15
A new radar satellite supported by the UK was launched into space from French Guiana at 9:20pm GMT on Thursday 5 December.
CBI Economic Forecast - December 202406/12/2024 12:15:00
UK Economy To Grow At A Steady Yet Unimpressive Pace As Budget Measures Weigh On Business – CBI Economic Forecast.