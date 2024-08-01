Tania Kumar, Net Zero Policy Director, CBI responds to Government's clean power schemes announcement

“Unlocking investment in renewable energy projects is critical for delivering both energy security and the sustainable growth that is the shared mission of business and government.

“The Government’s decision to increase the pot of money for the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme recognises the key enabling role that the public sector can play as a catalyst for green investment.

“The green economy is amongst the fastest growing sectors worldwide, and the UK, with its geographic location for offshore wind, legacy expertise and established supply chains, stands to capture these opportunities.

“Taken alongside recent commitments to increase infrastructure investment and changes to planning reform this signals bold ambitions which should be replicated across all low carbon technologies.”