WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to Labour Market Statistics - October 2024
CBI yesterday responded to Labour Market Statistics – October 2024.
Matthew Percival, Future of Work Director, CBI, yesterday said:
“Five months of falling sickness-related inactivity is a welcome start to turning around the workforce shortages that have been a brake on growth in recent years.
“At the Budget later this month, the Chancellor has an opportunity to build on this start by implementing a comprehensive package of health tax incentives – like tax-free private medical treatment – which could help people back into the workplace.
“A recent CBI survey found 49% of businesses would reinvest the National Insurance savings into employee health support, with 26% investing even more. This could boost the economy by £8.57 billion and prevent more than 33,000 people annually from leaving the workforce due to ill health by 2030.
“In turn this produces a net gain for the public finances by 2036 through tax receipts from people staying in work, savings from reduced welfare payments and costs to the NHS.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to September 2024 inflation figures16/10/2024 16:25:00
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI responds to September 2024 inflation figures
LGA responds to Dash Review16/10/2024 14:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chair of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board Responds to the Dash Review
NHS Confederation responds to government plans to improve health and social care regulation16/10/2024 13:20:00
The announcement comes as Dr Penny Dash's review of the Care Quality Commission is published.
NHS Confederation - Tackling long NHS waits key to keeping people in work16/10/2024 12:20:00
It is clear that supporting people to continue working when they can is vital for the country’s economy.
Urgent humanitarian response needed amidst escalating conflict in Lebanon – WFP and UNICEF16/10/2024 11:20:00
WFP and UNICEF joint statement attributable to UNICEF deputy executive director Ted
UK must urgently tackle youth unemployment to prevent long-term scarring15/10/2024 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show ongoing challenges including falling vacancies and rising long-term youth unemployment.
Industrial strategy can accelerate growth and create good jobs, says TUC15/10/2024 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the announcement by the government of plans for industrial strategy.
CBI responds to the launch of the government's industrial strategy14/10/2024 12:15:00
CBI yesterday (13 October 2024) responded to the launch of the government's industrial strategy.
CBI responds to August 2024 GDP figures14/10/2024 09:05:00
CBI recently (11 October 2024) responded to August 2024 GDP figures.