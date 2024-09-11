CBI responds to labour market statistics (September 2024)

CBI yesterday responded to labour market statistics (September 2024).

Matthew Percival, CBI Future of Work & Skills Director, yesterday said:

"The labour market continues to send mixed signals with a continued softening of hiring intentions and vacancies, but easing pay pressures and a small decrease in long-term sickness for the fourth month in a row.

"Tackling economic inactivity is one of the big challenges in our labour market, and will be crucial to securing sustainable growth. At the Budget, the government can build on this momentum by making it easier for employers to play their part in keeping employees healthy and preventing them from becoming sick in the first place. That includes making Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) fully tax-free benefits and relaxing rules on tax relief for employer-funded medical treatment."