WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to labour market statistics (September 2024)
CBI yesterday responded to labour market statistics (September 2024).
Matthew Percival, CBI Future of Work & Skills Director, yesterday said:
"The labour market continues to send mixed signals with a continued softening of hiring intentions and vacancies, but easing pay pressures and a small decrease in long-term sickness for the fourth month in a row.
"Tackling economic inactivity is one of the big challenges in our labour market, and will be crucial to securing sustainable growth. At the Budget, the government can build on this momentum by making it easier for employers to play their part in keeping employees healthy and preventing them from becoming sick in the first place. That includes making Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) fully tax-free benefits and relaxing rules on tax relief for employer-funded medical treatment."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Councils call for more time for people moving on from asylum accommodation - LGA snapshot survey11/09/2024 16:25:00
The ending of accommodation and support from central government when an asylum seeker receives a decision on their application has impacted nine in 10 councils financially and added to staff pressures in England Wales and Scotland, according to a new snap-shot survey by the Local Government Association.
LGA - Renters' Rights Bill: LGA statement11/09/2024 15:25:00
Cllr Adam Hug, Housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the Renters' Rights Bill
NHS Confederation - A ‘whole-of-government approach’ needed to tackle causes of ill health and reduce NHS demand, finds new report11/09/2024 14:25:00
New research explores how the new government can tackle economic inactivity driven by long-term sickness.
NHS Confederation - Welsh NHS Confederation responds to NHS pay announcements11/09/2024 13:25:00
Darren Hughes responds to NHS pay announcements and further commitments from the Welsh Government.
Pensions are set to rise but half a million young people are now out of work, latest figures show11/09/2024 12:25:00
The ‘greatest employment challenge for a generation’ requires action to tackle both labour market inactivity and youth unemployment
Young people’s futures on the line as toxic Tory legacy sees youth unemployment rise10/09/2024 13:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show ongoing weakness in the labour market including rising youth unemployment.
UK Space Agency: NASA brings space leaders to London to shape future of microgravity research10/09/2024 12:15:00
Leading space experts from around the world gathered at the Royal Institution recently (06 September 2024) to discuss the future of microgravity research and human presence in low Earth orbit.
UK Space Agency: New satellite to image the Earth and strengthen Europe’s Copernicus programme10/09/2024 09:05:00
Science Secretary Peter Kyle welcomed the launch of the Sentinel-2C satellite, which lifted off successfully on Thursday 5 September at 2:50am BST from Kourou in French Guiana.
TUC leader – unions ready to “roll up our sleeves” and work with government to rebuild Britain09/09/2024 15:25:00
TUC General Paul Nowak will pledge to work with the new Labour administration on tackling the crisis in public services, delivering a coherent industrial strategy and in facing down the far right.