Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI, responds to latest inflation data for August

“Inflation has fallen short of the Bank of England’s latest forecast expectations for the second month in a row. This will be welcomed by households and businesses, although they will still be feeling the pinch from three years of elevated costs growth.

“While the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee will be reassured by today’s data, they’re likely to remain wary of loosening policy too quickly. Inflation is expected to pick up later this year and domestic price pressures, such as wage growth, still pose an upside risk to the outlook. That should result in a gradual path for interest rate cuts going forward, with rates likely to stay unchanged this month.”

Inflation and price indices