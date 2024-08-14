WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to latest inflation data for July 2024
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI esponds to latest inflation data for July 2024
“Inflation undershooting the Bank of England’s expectations will be seen a positive sign that price pressures are continuing to normalise for households and businesses.
“Today’s data will give the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee some measure of confidence that domestic price pressures are less likely to derail a sustainable return to the 2% target. A second consecutive cut in interest rates next month is not a certainty, however. This is because the MPC will still be mindful of upside risks to the inflation outlook, especially as pay growth remains stubbornly high.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF Geneva Palais briefing note: Sudan - A crisis of neglect14/08/2024 16:25:00
This is a summary of what was said by UNICEF spokesperson James Elder – To whom quoted text may be attributed – at yesterday’s press breifing at the Palais Des Nations in Geneva
UNICEF - Almost half a billion children live in areas experiencing at least twice as many extremely hot days as their grandparents14/08/2024 15:25:00
Eight countries, including Mali, Niger, Senegal, South Sudan and Sudan, are home to children who spend more than half the year in temperatures above 35 degrees celsius/ 95 degrees fahrenheit
CBI Scotland responds to GERS figures 2023/2414/08/2024 14:25:00
Mags Simpson, Interim Director, CBI Scotland responds to GERS figures 2023/24
UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited announces new phase of global partnership with Accenture, connecting 580,000 youth to skilling and earning opportunities14/08/2024 12:25:00
Expanded partnership will build on the success of accenture’s original patnership with generation unlimited (Genu), which launched in 2021.
Wage growth slows and unemployment falls, latest official figures show14/08/2024 11:20:00
As policymakers look at labour market reform, yesterday’s figures highlight that more action is needed to help people get into work
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics - August 202414/08/2024 10:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest labour market statistics – August 2024.
Tory legacy leaves big challenges for workers despite improvements - TUC13/08/2024 15:15:15
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show that unemployment remains high and more than a million people are still on zero hours contracts.
Number of BME people in insecure work more than doubled under the Tories13/08/2024 12:15:00
Labour’s Employment Rights Bill is vital to lifting living standards for Black and minority ethnic (BME) workers, says the TUC.
Government can boost economy by £2.65bn with employee health tax incentives13/08/2024 11:05:00
The CBI yesterday (Tuesday) published new analysis that shows the Government can ease labour market pressures and boost the economy by £2.65 billion over the next four years through action on tax incentives for employee health support.