CBI responds to launch of new Regulatory Innovation Office

Naomi Weir, CBI Director of Technology and Innovation responds to launch of new Regulatory Innovation Office

“The focus of the new Regulatory Innovation Office represents an ambitious statement from the government of their intent to put innovation at their heart of their mission to grow the economy.

"Getting the economy firing on all cylinders requires an approach to regulation that sets out clear steps for unlocking private sector investment and involves meaningful partnership with business.

“Improving the pace of decisions, coherence between regulators and building regulator capability will all be welcomed by businesses as practical steps that will build confidence.

“Focusing on how regulation can be deployed to bring new ideas to market at pace and scale will enhance the UK’s competitiveness in the global race for investment.”