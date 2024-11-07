WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to MPC decision on interest rates - November 2024
Alpesh Paleja, Interim Deputy Chief Economist, CBI, responds to MPC decision on interest rates - November 2024
“Today’s cut in interest rates is in line with the gradual loosening in monetary policy that the Bank of England has signalled so far. But while the worst of inflationary pressures are behind us, the Monetary Policy Committee is treading an increasingly fine line. On the one hand, the CBI’s surveys suggest that growth is already shifting down a gear. But on the other, some measures of domestic price pressures – notably services inflation – remain stubbornly high.
“That line has become even finer after October’s Budget. The loosening in fiscal policy is set to stoke inflation a little further, with the resulting short-term boost to demand not matched by a boost to supply potential. The rise in employer NICs will also only add to the cumulative cost burden for businesses, exacerbated by higher interest rates over the last few years.
“On balance, the MPC is still likely to proceed with more rate cuts going forward. But renewed inflationary pressures underscore that the pace will likely be gradual, with the prospect of a faster loosening in monetary policy now fading”.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC: Low inflation green lights further rate cuts07/11/2024 13:30:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s (Thursday) decision by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee to cut the rate of interest to 4.75 per cent
CBI responds to National Energy System Operator’s clean power 2030 advice07/11/2024 11:25:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO responds to National Energy System Operator’s clean power 2030 advice
UNICEF - Second round of polio campaign in Gaza completed amid ongoing conflict and attacks: UNICEF and WHO07/11/2024 10:25:00
The second round of the polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip was completed yesterday, with an overall 556,774 children under the age of ten being vaccinated with a second dose of polio vaccine, and 448,425 children between two- and ten-years-old receiving Vitamin A, following the three phases conducted in the last weeks.
CBI responds to US Presidential election result - Nov 202407/11/2024 09:25:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO, said:
LGA - ADASS Autumn Survey - LGA response06/11/2024 16:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the the ADASS Autumn Survey, which found 81% of councils on course to overspend adult social care budgets
NHS Confederation - NHS relies on functioning social care system to achieve key ambitions06/11/2024 13:25:00
Members understand that the worsening state of local government finances could have a knock-on impact on the NHS.
NHS Confederation - Mental Health Bill long-awaited step towards tackling disparities in detentions06/11/2024 12:25:00
Members have been calling for this for a very long time, so it is very welcome that it will now come before Parliament.
NHS Confederation responds to latest national child measurement programme figures06/11/2024 11:25:00
Sarah Walter responds to NHS England’s National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) for England, 2023/24 school year report.
CBI responds to The National Energy System Operator's report05/11/2024 12:15:00
CBI has responded to The National Energy System Operator's report.