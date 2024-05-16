WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to National Infrastructure Commission annual progress review
CBI has responded to National Infrastructure Commission annual progress review.
“Investment in physical and digital infrastructure, as well as improving connectivity within and between our key economic centres, is a critical enabler of economic activity. It’s also absolutely vital if we want to capitalise on green growth opportunities, particularly those involving low carbon technologies.
“The National Infrastructure Commission is right to identify speed of delivery as essential to success. Without a significant injection of pace, economic growth could be hamstrung, critical climate targets missed, and commercial opportunities lost to international rivals.
“That’s why we need business working in partnership with government at all levels, national, regional and devolved, to scope major projects more effectively, accelerate action and remove barriers to investment like cumbersome planning processes and inadequate grid capacity.
“Establishing a clear Net Zero Investment Plan would also provide certainty of pipeline over the mid-term, giving firms the confidence they need to source essential finance and unleash large-scale investment that can transform the UK economy.”
