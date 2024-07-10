WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to National Wealth Fund Taskforce report
Louise Hellem, CBI Chief Economist responds to National Wealth Fund Taskforce report
“The green economy is one of the UK’s highest-growth sectors and one the Government is right to prioritise. Businesses are ready to play their part in realising green growth that drives investment and new jobs across the country – and is essential to meeting our 2050 net zero commitment.
“The investment required will not come from the public or private sector alone. Investors and industry support the Task Force’s recommendations for a green catalytic fund that derisks low carbon investments and see it as a vehicle that will crowd-in private finance to deliver decarbonisation infrastructure.
“Having a flexible investment mandate, aligned to net zero policy and wider industrial strategy, will give investors confidence that the fund provides long-term support targeted at addressing market failures. Offering a range of financial instruments, delivering via existing institutions and coordinating with other investment vehicles will also help industry to access appropriate support at speed.
“Businesses want clarity about how the National Wealth Fund will operate alongside a newly introduced GB Energy and are keen to work with the Task Force to ensure that its implementation delivers on our shared objective for UK green growth.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC welcomes “step change” in approach to industrial strategy as National Wealth Fund investment revealed09/07/2024 16:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak Responds to today’s (Tuesday) announcement from the Treasury on the establishment of a National Wealth Fund
Nicky Old to leave LGA to join Publishers Association09/07/2024 11:25:00
Nicky Old, Director of Communications, will leave the Local Government Association (LGA) over the summer to take up the Director of Communications role at the Publishers Association.
ROSPA - Fire risk assessments and arson09/07/2024 10:25:00
Fire risk assessing plays a fundamental part in reducing the risk to people and property from arson and deliberate fire setting. In this article from Croner-i, Mike Sopp explains how to conduct a thorough assessment.
LGA statement on Chancellor’s speech on economic growth08/07/2024 15:25:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, which represents councils responds to today’s speech by the Chancellor on economic growth and planning reform
CBI responds to Rachel Reeves’ first speech as Chancellor08/07/2024 14:25:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive responds to Rachel Reeves’ first speech as Chancellor
CBI - Financial services growth momentum continues - CBI Financial Services Survey08/07/2024 13:25:00
Financial services business volumes grew solidly in the second quarter, building on a strong rebound in Q1, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. Firms expect volumes to increase at an even faster rate over the next three months.
NHS Confederation - Incoming Labour government have opportunity to transform the NHS08/07/2024 10:25:00
In a message to the incoming Labour government, NHS leaders say they will work positively with ministers
WWF comment on the new Labour Government08/07/2024 10:05:00
WWF-UK's CEO Tanya Steele comments on the new Labour Government following Sir Keir Starmer's landslide victory.
LGA responds to General Election result and announces new Chair05/07/2024 16:05:00
Following the General Election, Cllr Shaun Davies has stood down as LGA Chair after being elected as the new MP for Telford.
UNICEF UK Statement to new UK Government05/07/2024 15:05:00
The appointment of the new UK Government and Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, provides a crucial opportunity to put children and their rights front and centre of all government decision-making. The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) is committed and looks forward to working with them on this.