CBI responds to new UK Trade Strategy
CBI yesterday responded to new UK Trade Strategy.
Jordan Cummins, CBI Director of Competitiveness, yesterday said:
“Businesses across the country will welcome the launch of a new trade strategy – one aligned to an overarching industrial strategy – to help champion UK exports and drive economic growth across all parts of the UK.
“Increasing UK exports, securing imports and growing global investment can help to turbo charge our growth prospects, as well as deliver material benefits in terms of boosting jobs, opportunity, competitiveness and productivity.
“Securing a cutting-edge trade and investment strategy has long been a priority for the CBI and its members and is something we called for ahead of the general election in our business manifesto.
“With crucial Free Trade Agreement talks having restarted, and a new trade strategy having been announced, we now need government and business to work together to turn this ambition into action and ensure that the UK seizes on the incredible opportunities available within the global economy.”
