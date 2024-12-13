Ben Jones, Lead Economist, CBI, responds to October 2024 GDP figures

“Following these disappointing figures, businesses will be glad to see the end of 2024. Nevertheless, firms remain hopeful that things will improve in the New Year.

“It may take a few more months for firms to work through the impact of the sharp increase in employment taxes outlined in the Budget and adjust their hiring and investment plans accordingly. But businesses can probably still look forward to a steady, if unspectacular, economic recovery next year as the impact of the inflation shock fades and interest rates come down further.

“The Government can support business confidence by accelerating measures that could restore some headroom for investment. These include delivering flexibility to the Apprenticeship Levy, preparing a faster timetable to reform business rates and working in full partnership with boardrooms to develop a long-term modern industrial strategy that can provide the stability and certainty needed to unlock innovation, investment and grow the economy.”

GDP monthly estimate, UK: October 2024