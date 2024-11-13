WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Responds to Prime Minister's COP29 Announcement on NDCs
CBI yesterday responded to Prime Minister's COP29 Announcement on NDCs.
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO, yesterday said:
“As the world convenes at COP29 the UK has today demonstrated its international leadership credentials on climate. Setting an ambitious 2035 NDC (Nationally Determined Contributions) target to reduce emissions by 81% is a steadfast commitment to transitioning the UK to a net-zero economy, capitalising on its strengths in climate finance, institutions, and policy design that can deliver a blueprint for other countries to build on.
“Walking the walk requires a laser focus on delivery and the UK’s business community stands ready to play its part. In a world where the growth and resilience of our economies continues to be adversely tested by the impacts of energy shocks and climate events, there has never been a more opportune time for businesses and governments to work in partnership to scale up investment in climate action and develop markets in decarbonisation technologies.”
