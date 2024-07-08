WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to Rachel Reeves’ first speech as Chancellor
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive responds to Rachel Reeves’ first speech as Chancellor
“Businesses will be encouraged to hear the Chancellor speak clearly and passionately about making growth the defining priority of government and to committing to the three pillars of stability, investment and delivery needed to achieve it. With improvements to public services and living standards dependent on a step change from the sluggish levels of growth we’re currently seeing, it’s clear that the government needs to hit the ground running.
“Firms will welcome the Chancellor wasting no time in committing to tackle the burdensome and time-consuming planning processes that are holding back critical investments in infrastructure and housebuilding. Making sure we have the planning officers and coordinated oversight we need to forge ahead with projects is vital to ensuring a consistent, long-term approach that will boost investor confidence.
“Better coordination across central government, and between Whitehall and UK regions and nations, on areas like infrastructure will not only boost connectivity, but help us press ahead with our net zero transition and highlight investment opportunities across every part of the country. The CBI has long argued that removing the ban on onshore wind would green our energy supply and help the UK take advantage of a huge green growth opportunity, so it’s welcome to see that being delivered so swiftly.
“While government can lay the foundations for growth, it’s business that will bring the innovation, ideas, and investment to make them a reality. That’s why we welcome Labour’s openness to working with business to really go for growth and bring much needed momentum back to our economy. The CBI stands ready to play a leading role in that partnership for prosperity and in delivering for people across the country.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI - Financial services growth momentum continues - CBI Financial Services Survey08/07/2024 13:25:00
Financial services business volumes grew solidly in the second quarter, building on a strong rebound in Q1, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. Firms expect volumes to increase at an even faster rate over the next three months.
NHS Confederation - Incoming Labour government have opportunity to transform the NHS08/07/2024 10:25:00
In a message to the incoming Labour government, NHS leaders say they will work positively with ministers
WWF comment on the new Labour Government08/07/2024 10:05:00
WWF-UK's CEO Tanya Steele comments on the new Labour Government following Sir Keir Starmer's landslide victory.
LGA responds to General Election result and announces new Chair05/07/2024 16:05:00
Following the General Election, Cllr Shaun Davies has stood down as LGA Chair after being elected as the new MP for Telford.
UNICEF UK Statement to new UK Government05/07/2024 15:05:00
The appointment of the new UK Government and Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, provides a crucial opportunity to put children and their rights front and centre of all government decision-making. The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) is committed and looks forward to working with them on this.
CIPD urges the new Government to put partnership at the heart of its first 100 days05/07/2024 14:05:00
Major reforms planned to skills and employment policy will require careful consultation, warns the UK’s HR body
CBI responds to 2024 General Election result05/07/2024 11:05:00
CBI responds to 2024 General Election result.
UNICEF - At least 3 million children at risk as Hurricane Beryl hits the Caribbean04/07/2024 10:25:00
UNICEF and partners have pre-positioned life-saving supplies and stand ready to provide services to children and families in several countries
CIPD - Summer sporting events raise questions for employers around work flexibility03/07/2024 15:25:00
The CIPD comments on the impact of sporting events, such as the Euros, Wimbledon and Olympics, on workplaces
UNICEF - 10 years of crises: The forgotten children of the Central African Republic03/07/2024 12:25:00
This is a summary of what was said by UNICEF Representative in the Central African Republic Meritxell Relaño Arana—to whom quoted text may be attributed— at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva