CBI responds to statement on the future of planning

John Foster, CBI Chief Policy and Campaigns Officer, yesterday said:

“Business backs the Government’s ambition to provide a real shot in the arm for the economy by delivering meaningful change to the planning system.

“Getting spades in the ground as swiftly as possible to give people access to housing and employment opportunities will stimulate economic growth, allowing communities and businesses to benefit from improved connections, greater security, and reduced consumer costs.

“Reforms to the existing NPPF are also vital to catalyse investment in low carbon power generation and energy efficiency that will bolster energy resilience and support the delivery of net zero. Significant delays and blocks across technologies on planning are threatening the deployment of low carbon infrastructure at the pace and scale required to meet the UK’s net zero targets.

“Expanding the classifications of nationally significant infrastructure projects to include key enablers such as datacentres will support the transition to the digital economy needed to deliver an uptick in productivity.

“Businesses have repeatedly highlighted capacity and capability issues as a principal cause of poor planning performance. Providing greater flexibility on fee setting is a welcome first step in addressing this challenge. Ensuring that all agencies with a stake in the planning system have sufficient resources to deal with applications quickly is critical to the effective implementation of proposed reforms.”