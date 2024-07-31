WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to statement on the future of planning
John Foster, CBI Chief Policy and Campaigns Officer, yesterday said:
“Business backs the Government’s ambition to provide a real shot in the arm for the economy by delivering meaningful change to the planning system.
“Getting spades in the ground as swiftly as possible to give people access to housing and employment opportunities will stimulate economic growth, allowing communities and businesses to benefit from improved connections, greater security, and reduced consumer costs.
“Reforms to the existing NPPF are also vital to catalyse investment in low carbon power generation and energy efficiency that will bolster energy resilience and support the delivery of net zero. Significant delays and blocks across technologies on planning are threatening the deployment of low carbon infrastructure at the pace and scale required to meet the UK’s net zero targets.
“Expanding the classifications of nationally significant infrastructure projects to include key enablers such as datacentres will support the transition to the digital economy needed to deliver an uptick in productivity.
“Businesses have repeatedly highlighted capacity and capability issues as a principal cause of poor planning performance. Providing greater flexibility on fee setting is a welcome first step in addressing this challenge. Ensuring that all agencies with a stake in the planning system have sufficient resources to deal with applications quickly is critical to the effective implementation of proposed reforms.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to NHS pay announcements31/07/2024 11:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to NHS pay announcements and government offer to junior doctors.
CBI responds to Chancellor’s statement on fiscal inheritance30/07/2024 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor’s statement on fiscal inheritance.
TUC – Chancellor is right to honour pay review body recommendations30/07/2024 14:15:00
TUC – Chancellor is right to honour pay review body recommendations.
CBI responds to new UK Trade Strategy30/07/2024 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to new UK Trade Strategy.
Poor weather continues to dampen retail sales - CBI Distributive Trades Survey29/07/2024 12:15:00
Retail sales volumes fell at an accelerated rate in the year to July, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.
TUC welcomes head of UN’s call for protecting workers from extreme heat29/07/2024 09:05:00
The TUC recently (Thursday) welcomed the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) call for greater protections for workers from extreme heat.
TUC: IFS report on poverty shows importance of new government’s plans to make work pay26/07/2024 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the report from the IFS on poverty, which shows that 320,000 people pushed into poverty because of mortgage interest rate rises.
UK Space Agency awards ten technologies to purify water frozen in Moon’s soil26/07/2024 12:15:00
UK finalists awarded funding through the joint UK-Canada £1.2 million Aqualunar Challenge to develop new lunar water purifying technologies.
Manufacturing output expectations strongest since 2022 - CBI Industrial Trends Survey25/07/2024 16:05:00
Optimism among manufacturers fell slightly in July, after rising in April for the first time in nearly three years, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Industrial Trends Survey.