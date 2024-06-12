WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to the Conservative manifesto - GE24
CBI yesterday responded to the Conservative manifesto – GE24.
Rain Newton-Smith, CEO, CBI, yesterday said:
“The UK economy has spent the last five years buffeted by an unprecedented series of external headwinds that has required a focus on short-term absorption. With signs that the economy is beginning to pick up steam, now is the moment to focus on long-term, sustainable growth.
“Achieving that ambition requires a credible plan for getting to grips with the long-term structural challenges in our economy. Measures to boost R&D investment, speed up the planning system, and support people into the workplace represent critical enablers.
“But no government can solve the challenges facing the economy alone, so harnessing the insights and innovation of business will be key to delivering lasting change. One example is the absence of a Net Zero Investment Plan which represents a missed opportunity to secure the UK’s standing as world-leader on green growth, fostering investment opportunities so firms want to invest and grow in the UK.
“There is real value in giving businesses greater certainty on key business taxes, like corporation tax and VAT. But other key taxes like business rates need wholesale reform – not just a shift in burdens from one sector to another.
“Moves to reduce tax on workers and increase the number of apprenticeships are in isolation welcome – but both are areas where a more holistic approach could unlock the business investment needed to deliver the shared goal of a high productivity, high growth economy. "
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Social care and its workforce critical to whole-system progress12/06/2024 10:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the Social care workforce delivery plan 2024 to 2027.
NHS Confederation responds to Conservative Party manifesto12/06/2024 09:25:00
The Conservative Party's manifesto has some welcome pledges but there remain concerns around capital funding and workforce.
UNICEF: Nearly 400 million young children worldwide regularly experience violent discipline at home – UNICEF11/06/2024 14:15:00
New data also reveal many young children are deprived of play, stimulation, and interaction with their parents and caregivers.
LABOUR MARKET: The Conservatives have failed working people, says TUC11/06/2024 13:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show unemployment and economic inactivity rising, while pay remains squeezed.
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics11/06/2024 12:05:00
CBI has responded to latest labour market statistics.
CBI responds to Labour plans for 3,000 school-based nurseries10/06/2024 14:05:00
CBI has responded to Labour plans for 3,000 school-based nurseries.
LGA - Relationship reset with whoever forms next government needed as councils face more than £6bn funding gap10/06/2024 09:15:00
A new Local Government White Paper has been published setting out how a new relationship between central and local government - which provides long-term financial certainty and empowers councils - is the only way for whoever forms the next government to solve the issues facing the country.
Scotland can decide more than an election, with its pivotal role in boosting UK economic growth – CBI Chair07/06/2024 14:05:00
CBI Chair Rupert Soames will use his first speech in Scotland to identify Scotland’s “pivotal” role in setting the UK’s economic trajectory and delivering the long-term sustainable growth the country needs to raise living standards and fund public services.
The UK Economy is picking up steam, but more needs to be done to achieve sustainable growth - CBI Economic Forecast07/06/2024 11:05:00
With the General Election a matter of weeks away, the focus is firmly on the UK economy.