CBI responds to the launch of the government's industrial strategy
CBI yesterday (13 October 2024) responded to the launch of the government's industrial strategy
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO, yesterday said:
“Delivering the government’s sustainable growth mission will be dependent on the success of the partnership it builds with business. A modern, long term industrial strategy can provide firms with the stability and certainty to unlock the innovation and investment needed to grow the economy.
“Given the size of the UK economy, a successful industrial strategy cannot seek to be everything to everyone. By focusing on eight highly productive sectors, the government is identifying where the UK can compete to win on the global stage.
“But with businesses of all sizes and sectors vital to the government’s growth ambitions, the industrial strategy must also be the vehicle for creating a thriving investment environment for the wider business community.
“With Clare Barclay of Microsoft chairing the council, she will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience and will be a strong voice championing business and workers across the UK to drive growth that delivers prosperity for all.”
