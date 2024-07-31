WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to update on remit of Low Pay Commission
Matthew Percival, CBI Future of Work and Skills Director responds to update on remit of Low Pay Commission
“Politicians and businesses are united in wanting to ensure people have access to well paid, fulfilling work. The only sustainable path to achieving that aim – not only for those earning the minimum wage, but right across the economy – is higher growth and productivity.
“The National Living Wage can only ever be part of the plan for addressing cost of living challenges. It is an effective tool for protecting the incomes of the very poorest, but it is not a substitute for the wider policy changes required to boost investment, output and living standards. Instead, responding to the cost-of-living crisis requires a coordinated plan across government departments, as well as government partnering with business to ensure its workplace reforms achieve their intended aims.
“Business has long supported the consensual, tripartite policy making of the Low Pay Commission and hopes that this new remit will allow the Commission to independently make recommendations that reflect both the needs of workers and the economy.”
