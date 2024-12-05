WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI Scotland responds to draft Scottish Budget 2025-26
CBI Scotland yesterday responded to draft Scottish Budget 2025-26.
Tracy Black, CBI Chief Strategy Officer and Devolved Nations Ambassador, yesterday said:
“Following a tough UK Budget for business, firms looking to the Scottish Government to provide some festive cheer will be left feeling a little cold.
“With fiscal headroom in famously short supply, this was always likely to be a Scottish Budget focused on shoring up the public sector and helping households most in need. Any small hope for an injection of capital to catalyse enterprise was dashed, even as firms battle a range of costly challenges.
“The income tax divergence between Scotland and the rest of the UK remains a significant disadvantage for local firms and their ability to compete for highly skilled staff. While firms will be relieved to see commitments to no additional bandings, the reality is that the policy remains a handbrake on growth and comes against a background of escalating costs for employers.
“On business rates, firms will be left reflecting on a mixed bag. The decision not to introduce a new surtax for certain large retailers and the announcement of reliefs for properties in the hospitality sector is a welcome move. However, the failure to mirror reliefs available to retail and leisure businesses based in England, as well as the decision not to freeze the intermediate and higher property rates, will make life tougher for those firms being buffeted by a perfect storm of tough trading conditions and mounting costs.
“Ultimately, the only way to improve public services and raise living standards is to help firms thrive and deliver growth. That’s why we need business and government to work together to co-create policy that protects Scotland’s competitiveness and avoids short-changing our long-term growth ambitions. That cooperation will be crucial to making the most of the announced investment in green jobs and offshore wind.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Decent work is “fundamental to our future success” – says TUC leader05/12/2024 12:15:00
Paul Nowak and Treasury minister Darren Jones MP set to address TUC’s Decent Work conference in London today (Thursday).
LGA statement on NSPCC and UNICEF report on access to early childhood services04/12/2024 14:25:00
Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board responds to an NSPCC and UNICEF report on families living in poverty who are struggling to access early childhood services
NHS Confederation - Shaping the future of AI within NHS Communications04/12/2024 13:25:00
We are working with the AI in NHS Communications Taskforce to support the NHS communications profession to build capability.
NHS Confederation responds to report showing investing in high street opticians could save the NHS £98 million04/12/2024 12:25:00
The case for prevention and early detection is clear – it is better for patients and cheaper for the NHS.
Private sector expects activity to fall in the next three months02/12/2024 16:05:00
Private sector firms expect activity to fall in the three months to February 2025 (weighted balance of -10%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This marks the first time this year that expectations for growth have been negative.
Citizens Advice helps with an energy billing issue every two minutes02/12/2024 11:05:00
Ofgem urged to do more to protect consumers as soaring energy costs drive billing issues
Youth services ‘under threat’ without government funding – LGA02/12/2024 10:05:00
Two thirds of councils have not increased spending on youth services in the past five years, according to a new survey by the Local Government Association, highlighting the need for fresh investment in local grass-roots provision for young people.
NHS Confederation - New research reveals NHS risks exodus of ethnic minority talent02/12/2024 09:05:00
The survey revealed ethnic minority communicators are now disillusioned and leaving due to negative experiences.
LGA - Investing in preventative support can save more than £3 for every pound spent29/11/2024 11:05:00
Properly funded preventative services would mean councils, working closely with partners and people drawing on support, can maximize the impact of their resources and address community needs. This will also drive down demand for more expensive acute health and social care support.