WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI Scotland responds to GERS figures 2023/24
Mags Simpson, Interim Director, CBI Scotland responds to GERS figures 2023/24
“That Scotland’s fiscal deficit has worsened is clearly a concern for the business community.
“As the overall UK economy shows signs of picking up steam, the Scottish Government must set out in its forthcoming Programme for Government and Budget how it aims to close this fiscal gap.
“Opportunities offered by the transition to green growth can help fire the Scottish economy and it’s important for the Scottish and UK governments to work together, and with businesses, to build a prosperous and sustainable economy for people across all parts of Scotland.
“The budget deficit also shows the importance of a vibrant private sector and a competitive long-term tax landscape that attracts highly skilled employees and allows Scotland to compete nationally and internationally.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF Geneva Palais briefing note: Sudan - A crisis of neglect14/08/2024 16:25:00
This is a summary of what was said by UNICEF spokesperson James Elder – To whom quoted text may be attributed – at yesterday’s press breifing at the Palais Des Nations in Geneva
UNICEF - Almost half a billion children live in areas experiencing at least twice as many extremely hot days as their grandparents14/08/2024 15:25:00
Eight countries, including Mali, Niger, Senegal, South Sudan and Sudan, are home to children who spend more than half the year in temperatures above 35 degrees celsius/ 95 degrees fahrenheit
CBI responds to latest inflation data for July 202414/08/2024 13:25:00
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI esponds to latest inflation data for July 2024
UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited announces new phase of global partnership with Accenture, connecting 580,000 youth to skilling and earning opportunities14/08/2024 12:25:00
Expanded partnership will build on the success of accenture’s original patnership with generation unlimited (Genu), which launched in 2021.
Wage growth slows and unemployment falls, latest official figures show14/08/2024 11:20:00
As policymakers look at labour market reform, yesterday’s figures highlight that more action is needed to help people get into work
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics - August 202414/08/2024 10:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest labour market statistics – August 2024.
Tory legacy leaves big challenges for workers despite improvements - TUC13/08/2024 15:15:15
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show that unemployment remains high and more than a million people are still on zero hours contracts.
Number of BME people in insecure work more than doubled under the Tories13/08/2024 12:15:00
Labour’s Employment Rights Bill is vital to lifting living standards for Black and minority ethnic (BME) workers, says the TUC.
Government can boost economy by £2.65bn with employee health tax incentives13/08/2024 11:05:00
The CBI yesterday (Tuesday) published new analysis that shows the Government can ease labour market pressures and boost the economy by £2.65 billion over the next four years through action on tax incentives for employee health support.