Mags Simpson, Interim Director, CBI Scotland responds to GERS figures 2023/24

“That Scotland’s fiscal deficit has worsened is clearly a concern for the business community.

“As the overall UK economy shows signs of picking up steam, the Scottish Government must set out in its forthcoming Programme for Government and Budget how it aims to close this fiscal gap.

“Opportunities offered by the transition to green growth can help fire the Scottish economy and it’s important for the Scottish and UK governments to work together, and with businesses, to build a prosperous and sustainable economy for people across all parts of Scotland.

“The budget deficit also shows the importance of a vibrant private sector and a competitive long-term tax landscape that attracts highly skilled employees and allows Scotland to compete nationally and internationally.”

GERS stats show higher public spending for Scotland as …