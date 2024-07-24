CBI Scotland responds to Scottish Government aviation strategy

Tracy Black, CBI Devolved Nations Ambassador responds to Scottish Government aviation strategy

Tracy Black, CBI Devolved Nations Ambassador, said:

“Businesses will strongly welcome the Scottish Government’s recognition of the importance of aviation to the Scottish economy. From hospitality and tourism to manufacturing and services, better connectivity has a significant role to play in attracting investment, boosting export capacity, and driving productivity growth.

“While it is right to prioritise international connections, travel to and from remote communities, and emissions reduction, firms that operate across the UK will be looking for greater acknowledgement of the need to support domestic connections to England, Wales and Northern Ireland to help support trade and investment opportunities across the UK.

“Decarbonising aviation is not only critical for reducing emissions but represents a significant growth opportunity for Scotland. The challenge now is to deliver at pace. This will require greater partnership with business, and between the UK and Scottish governments.”