WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI Scotland responds to Scottish Government aviation strategy
Tracy Black, CBI Devolved Nations Ambassador responds to Scottish Government aviation strategy
Tracy Black, CBI Devolved Nations Ambassador, said:
“Businesses will strongly welcome the Scottish Government’s recognition of the importance of aviation to the Scottish economy. From hospitality and tourism to manufacturing and services, better connectivity has a significant role to play in attracting investment, boosting export capacity, and driving productivity growth.
“While it is right to prioritise international connections, travel to and from remote communities, and emissions reduction, firms that operate across the UK will be looking for greater acknowledgement of the need to support domestic connections to England, Wales and Northern Ireland to help support trade and investment opportunities across the UK.
“Decarbonising aviation is not only critical for reducing emissions but represents a significant growth opportunity for Scotland. The challenge now is to deliver at pace. This will require greater partnership with business, and between the UK and Scottish governments.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI urges Government to pause and review Level 3 qualifications reform24/07/2024 15:20:00
Robert West, Head of Education & Skills, CBI responds to the Government to pause and review Level 3 qualifications reform
NHS Confederation - Taskforce launched to address the lack of diversity in the NHS communications profession24/07/2024 14:25:00
An independent taskforce has been launched today to develop practical recommendations for improving diversity in the NHS communications workforce.
NHS Confederation responds to NAO report on NHS financial management and sustainability24/07/2024 13:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the NAO report on NHS financial management and sustainability.
UNICEF - Child casualties in the West Bank skyrocket in the past nine months24/07/2024 12:25:00
On average, one Palestinian child was killed in the west bank, including east Jerusalem, every two days since October 2023, a nearly two-and-a-half-fold increase from the previous nine months
Social Partnership interactive guide for union officers and reps24/07/2024 09:05:00
We are pleased to launch a brand new online interactive guide on Social Partnership Essentials.
CBI responds to Work and Pensions Secretary’s speech on boosting employment and tackling economic inactivity23/07/2024 16:05:00
CBI have responded to Work and Pensions Secretary’s speech on boosting employment and tackling economic inactivity.
UK Space Agency: Plans unveiled for stronger European Space Agency presence in UK and space skills training23/07/2024 14:05:00
A plan to build on the success of the European Centre for Space Applications and Telecommunications (ECSAT), which employs more than 100 people in Harwell, has been launched today by the UK and European space agencies.
£10.9 million boost for Scottish space sector23/07/2024 12:15:00
The projects come from the National Space Innovation Programme (NSIP) – designed to invest in high-potential technologies and drive innovation and growth.
UK Space Agency: £33 million boost for national space programme22/07/2024 12:15:00
More than 20 national space projects have been announced today by DSIT Secretary of State Peter Kyle, on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow.