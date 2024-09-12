WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Scotland responds to Scottish Government’s Green Industrial Strategy
CBI Scotland yesterday responded to Scottish Government’s Green Industrial Strategy.
Mags Simpson, Interim CBI Scotland Director, yesterday said:
“Firms across the country will welcome the publication of the Green Industrial Strategy as a key marker for capitalising on the economic opportunities afforded by the net zero transition and as a strong signal of confidence in Scotland’s green economy.
“The strategy will not only help to build on Scotland’s incredible legacy in offshore and onshore wind but will give focus and impetus to developing growth sectors like CCUS and hydrogen.
“The strategy is right to highlight the importance of enablers and businesses will welcome the commitment to break down key barriers to growth – from planning and consenting to ensuring Scotland has the right skills in place to maximise the opportunities available. The current shortage of engineers, planners, electricians and welders is only going to get worse as competition for green growth opportunities intensifies.
“The commitment from the Scottish Government to work closely with UK counterparts, and with business, is crucial for ensuring that we seize the once in a generation growth opportunities presented by the net zero transition. Firms will however want to see more in terms of how this aligns with other key net zero plans and strategies, both within Scotland and across the UK – like the yet to be published Energy and Just Transition Plan.”
