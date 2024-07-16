Ian Price, Director, CBI Wales responds to resignation of First Minister

“Businesses will be seeking reassurances from the Welsh Government following Vaughan Gething’s resignation that Wales has the political stability needed to attract investment and create jobs.

“Whoever comes in as First Minister must tackle Wales’s pressing economic concerns, including urgently clarifying the future of the Tata Steel facility. Firms will also be looking to the new First Minister to work closely with the UK Government on longstanding challenges such as upskilling and retraining the local workforce, improving connectivity, and building a sustainable net zero economy.”