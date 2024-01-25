CCRC refers convictions of trafficking victim to Crown Court

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has decided to refer a woman’s convictions to the Crown Court because fresh evidence indicates she is a victim of human trafficking.

Before magistrates’ court in April 2003, May 2004 and September 2018, Ms AAC pleaded guilty to three counts of obtaining property by deception, using a false instrument for other than prescription drugs, entering the United Kingdom without leave, and theft.

At the time of the 2003 and 2004 convictions, there were obligations on the UK to protect victims of trafficking but, based on the understanding of the law as it then was, it could not now be argued that the convictions were an abuse of process.

Since that time the understanding and treatment of victims of trafficking who commit offences has developed. It now appears Ms AAC was denied the protection to which she was entitled as a victim of trafficking.

Regarding her 2018 conviction, at the time of her arrest, charge, conviction, and sentencing there were clear indicators that Ms AAC was a credible victim of trafficking. However, this failed to prompt any investigation by prosecuting authorities or Ms AAC’s defence team.

Ms AAC was also not advised that she may have had a defence under section 45 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and it does not appear the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) gave any consideration to her possible status as a victim of trafficking when deciding to prosecute.

CCRC chairman Helen Pitcher OBE said:

“This is someone who was a victim but was wrongly treated as an offender. “Some of these convictions are now two decades old, but there is no time limit on making an application to the CCRC. “If you believe you have been wrongly convicted of a criminal offence or wrongly sentenced, and you have already tried to appeal through the courts in the usual way, you can come to us. “We normally need to identify something new and significant, capable of making the court view your case differently – this could be a new legal argument or fresh evidence.”

Following a detailed review of this case, the CCRC has concluded that there is a real possibility that Ms AAC’s appeals will be successful.

As Ms AAC’s convictions all arose from guilty pleas in the magistrates’ court, the CCRC considers there are exceptional circumstances that justify the referral of these convictions in the absence of an appeal, as at section 11 of the Criminal Appeal Act 1995.

