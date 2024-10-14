CCRC refers sexual offence conviction to the Court of Appeal

A sexual offence conviction has been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), after it was discovered that evidence may not have been disclosed to the defence before trial.

Steven Johns was convicted of a sexual offence in 2020 and was given an extended sentence comprising 10 years imprisonment with a one-year extended license period, a sexual harm prevention order, and a restraining order.

The alleged incident occurred between 2004 and 2006, and the complaint was made to police in 2017.

When Mr Johns was interviewed by police in 2018, he denied the allegations.

Mr Johns applied to the CCRC in November 2021 after an application to the Court of Appeal was turned down.

A CCRC investigation has determined that important evidence may not have been disclosed to the defence before trial.

