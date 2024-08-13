CCW
CCW welcomes consultation to improve compensation standards for customers
CCW has today (12 August) welcomed a major step towards strengthening protections for customers when they suffer disruption at the hands of their water company.
Defra’s launch of a consultation to review the Guaranteed Standards Scheme (GSS) moves the industry closer to ensuring the standards that are in place adequately support customers and reflect the impact that incidents have on those who experience poor service.
The GSS has been in place for over 30 years. Over that time, there has been little change to either the standards of service or the statutory payments to customers. The review has the potential to see the amount of compensation customers are legally entitled to when key standards are not met more than double, as well as the inclusion of new standards to ensure the GSS is fit for a consumer-focused water industry.
Jenny Suggate, Director of Policy, Research & Campaigns, CCW yesterday said:
We’re delighted the government is fast-tracking efforts to improve the Guaranteed Standards Scheme, with the potential to boost compensation and support for hundreds of thousands of people each year when they are let down by their water company. Given that there has been little change to the standards since they were first introduced, an overhaul is long overdue and we know it is a pressing priority for household and business customers. Demanding higher standards of service and improving levels of compensation when things go wrong will incentivise water companies to get things right the first time for all customers.
