Celebrating Salisbury’s new River Park

The River Park has reduced flood risk, boosted biodiversity and improved amenity in Salisbury city centre, with better cycle routes and footpaths

The Environment Agency, Wiltshire Council, Salisbury City Council, partners and local representatives are celebrating phase 1 of the Salisbury River Park project, which is nearing completion.

Running through Salisbury city centre, the River Park has reduced flood risk from the River Avon to over 350 properties while creating 2 hectares of enhanced riverside habitat and 13 hectares of improved public open space.

Work included:

Building new flood embankments and flood walls through Fisherton Recreation Ground and along Ashley Road, up to 1.4m high

Creating a new channel and wetland area through Fisherton, complete with new boardwalks, play areas and planting

Creating a 50m wide green park through the Central Car Park area to allow for flood waters when needed

Creating over 650m of new and improved cycle routes and 1,600m of footpaths to improve access to the area and encourage more active travel

The River Avon is a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) due to its internationally renowned chalk stream habitats. Replacing the old radial gate with fish-friendly rock weirs and removing other barriers to fish passage now allows all fish species to migrate safely up and downstream.

Work almost complete

Enhanced wetland and woodland, with over 600 new trees planted, has also improved habitat and foraging opportunities for other species, including water voles, otters, bats and birds.

A flood mitigation scheme in Salisbury became necessary after 2019 flood modelling revealed a growing number of city centre properties were at risk. This evolved into a wider project to address a range of challenges facing the city, including flood risk, biodiversity, climate adaptation, amenity and regeneration following the 2018 nerve agent attacks.

Construction began in summer 2022 and despite some unavoidable delays, caused by challenges like the exceptionally wet 2023/24 winter – the wettest in the Avon catchment since records began in 1871 – the project has still been delivered successfully.

Most of the works are now complete, with further planting and seeding due to take place over winter.

From left, Alan Lovell, Chair of the Environment Agency, Cllr John Wells of Salisbury City Council and Cllr Richard Clewer, Leader of Wiltshire Council

‘Testament to the power of collaboration’

Attendees at Friday’s event, including Alan Lovell, Chair of the Environment Agency, toured the site and heard about the benefits the scheme brings to Salisbury and the partnership working that made it possible.

Alan Lovell recently said:

Salisbury River Park is testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in tackling the challenges of climate change, flood risk and habitat restoration. Through strong partnerships, we have improved flood resilience in central Salisbury, delivered significant environmental benefits along its vital watercourses and boosted community well-being with new urban green space. Thank you to everyone involved in bringing this project to fruition.

Cllr Richard Clewer, Leader of Wiltshire Council, added:

The Salisbury River Park scheme is at the heart of the Salisbury Central Area Framework, guiding the future development of the city centre and equipping it to tackle key challenges like climate change and flood risk. The scheme provides an important connection between the city centre and surrounding countryside through the river corridor. We are delighted to see the first phase nearing completion, already transforming the area. Plans for additional phases are in place and will progress as funding becomes available. Once complete, the Salisbury River Park will leave a lasting legacy – a vibrant, riverside green space and urban wildlife habitat for both residents and visitors to enjoy well into the future.

Cllr Ian Tomes recently said:

Salisbury City Council is delighted to see that most of the works in phase 1 of the Salisbury River Park scheme are now complete, bringing numerous enhancements to the area. This project has been a successful partnership, creating lasting benefits for the community as well as local wildlife. The introduction of new habitats alongside improved recreational spaces will leave a positive legacy, fostering both environmental and social wellbeing.

Philip Ramsay, Operations Director from the Environment business unit of Kier, recently said: