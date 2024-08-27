Celebrating three years of funded childcare

Helping children get the best start in life.

This month marks three years since funded early learning and childcare (ELC) was nearly doubled for eligible two-year-olds and all three and four-year-olds in Scotland.

Scotland remains the only part of the UK to offer 1,140 hours a year of funded ELC to all 3 and 4-year-olds and eligible 2-year-olds regardless of their parents’ working status – putting children first.

If families paid for this themselves, it would cost them more than £5,500 per eligible child per year.

Uptake of the Scottish Government’s flagship offer remains high, with 97% of three to four-years-old accessing funded ELC in 2023.

Children and Young People Minister Natalie Don-Innes said:

“Our investment in funded early learning and childcare is vital to achieving our ambition for a diverse, thriving and sustainable childcare sector and I’m proud of the progress made through the 1140 expansion so far.

“We are working to eradicate child poverty and improve the lives of children. This includes increasing uptake of our childcare offer for two-year-olds, and testing new systems of childcare through our investment in six Early Adopter Communities, which are local systems of funded childcare for families who need it most.

“We have also provided funding of £16 million for a pay uplift to £12 an hour for staff delivering ELC in the private and third sectors, and funded a new programme to recruit and retain childminders. All of this is helping parents back into work, study or training, which is not only good for their wellbeing, but good for the economy.

“I am committed to continuing to work together with providers and local government to safeguard the sector and ensure our children get the best start in life through access to high quality funded ELC.”

Background

The Scottish Government’s evaluation of 1140 is underway to measure the impact of the expanded hours on children, with a final report expected later in 2025.

