Celebrating two years of CCW’s ‘Waterfall’ Podcast

At CCW, we love marking milestones, and we’ve just hit a big one – our very own podcast, ‘Waterfall’, has turned two! Whether you’re looking to save money on your bill, live more sustainably, or simply learn more about one of our planet’s most precious resources, ‘Waterfall’ is the podcast for you.

With over 75 episodes in our back catalogue, we’ve welcomed expert guests from across the water industry and beyond – all eager to spill their knowledge on water saving and a raft of other related topics. We have also recorded live editions of the show to packed audiences, helping us to attract listeners from more than 50 countries across the globe who are just as passionate about water as our hosts.

Offering practical tips and fascinating insights free of jargon that anyone can use, ‘Waterfall’ makes discussing water fun and accessible – no PhD required!

‘Waterfall’ began life with a simple goal: to educate and inspire listeners to take control of their water consumption and to recognise the true value of water. Early episodes focused on the basics of water saving and offered useful tips around the home and garden. But as the podcast evolved, so did our topics. We’ve since tackled complex issues, such as how water companies are driving behavioural change and explored global water crises.

No matter who we talk to however, our focus remains the same – finding the best ways to save water. And for a fun twist, we always wrap up each episode by asking our guests to reveal how much water they use each day, with their answers often highlighting their incredible water-savviness. Curious to see how they all line up? Check out league tables below to see how our guests scored across the second and third seasons:





The conversation is not about to dry up though and we’ve got plenty more planned – exploring everything from emerging water-saving technologies to the challenges of climate change.

