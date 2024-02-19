Welsh Government
|Printable version
Celebrating Youth Work excellence in Wales
The Youth Work Excellence Awards are a chance to recognise and celebrate the outstanding youth work taking place across Wales. This year’s event is no exception with 27 youth workers and youth organisations in the finals.
The awards reflect the diverse nature of youth work in Wales and demonstrate the impact youth work and youth workers have on young people and their surrounding communities.
School based youth worker Mary has been nominated for her work with young people at Ysgol Grango in Wrexham, helping them overcome barriers such as non-attendance at school.
Kelly Powell runs GoodVibes, an LGBTQ+ youth group in Swansea. She has been a powerful force, providing a life-changing service to young people who attend the group, many of whom have experienced discrimination, bullying, and mental health issues.
The charity GISDA are shortlisted for their work providing support for homeless and vulnerable young people in Gwynedd. Services include providing accommodation, mental health support and volunteering opportunities, all delivered through the medium of Welsh.
In Newport, a partnership of organisations have been recognised for their work supporting young asylum seekers and refugees. The project was co-produced by young people and provides access to physical activities and information-based support to help widen their friendship groups and enabling them to access the support they need.
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles recently said:
Youth work plays a vital role in providing young people with safe and inclusive environments where they are supported to reach their full potential.
It's inspiring to see the many excellent examples of youth work being recognised in this year’s awards. People and organisations working together to ensure Wales is a place where every child, young person and family can prosper.
The Welsh Government will provide £13m of direct funding this year to help ensure local authorities and voluntary youth work organisations support young people in their local areas. This funding has trebled since 2018, reflecting the vital role it plays in supporting young people to reach their potential.
Winners will be announced at the Welsh Government’s Youth Work Excellence Awards on Thursday 22 February, at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/celebrating-youth-work-excellence-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Significant disruption expected but urgent care to continue during second junior doctors strike19/02/2024 14:05:00
Urgent and life-threatening care will continue to be provided during second junior doctors strike in Wales this week, but significant disruption is expected to other services.
Avian Influenza: Bird gatherings ban relaxed in Wales16/02/2024 14:05:00
The ban on gatherings of Galliforme birds such as pheasants, chickens and turkeys has been lifted in Wales, Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine has announced.
Innovative and energy efficient development will provide 50 new homes for an affordable social rent16/02/2024 11:05:00
Wales & West Housing’s Colchester Avenue development, located on the former site of the Three Brewers Pub, will see a mix of 50 new modern and energy efficient one- and two-bedroom flats in Penylan, Cardiff.
Celebrating Professor Emeritus Colin H. Williams’ contribution to language policy16/02/2024 10:25:00
On Thursday 8 February international experts came together to discuss the successes and challenges of preserving minority languages, and to thank Emeritus Professor Colin H Williams for his contribution to language policy.
Innovation providing greater choice and independence for people receiving domiciliary care in Wales15/02/2024 10:15:00
New ways of delivering domiciliary care are being trialled in several local authority areas to provide greater independence and control for people receiving care.
Mum praises significant benefits of Flying Start programme for daughter13/02/2024 11:05:00
A mum who has benefited from the expansion of the Welsh Government’s Flying Start programme has praised the scheme for the “head start” it has given her youngest child.
Special school pupils head to Europe thanks to Taith funding12/02/2024 14:05:00
On a visit to Portfield Special School in Haverfordwest, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, met pupils and staff who have taken part in an exchange trip to Sweden and Belgium, which has been made possible thanks to Taith funding.
Responsible dog ownership vital to protect livestock12/02/2024 11:25:00
As the days lengthen and more of us are getting out into the countryside, people are being reminded to keep their dogs under control around livestock.