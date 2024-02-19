Celebrating Youth Work excellence in Wales

The Youth Work Excellence Awards are a chance to recognise and celebrate the outstanding youth work taking place across Wales. This year’s event is no exception with 27 youth workers and youth organisations in the finals.

The awards reflect the diverse nature of youth work in Wales and demonstrate the impact youth work and youth workers have on young people and their surrounding communities.

School based youth worker Mary has been nominated for her work with young people at Ysgol Grango in Wrexham, helping them overcome barriers such as non-attendance at school.

Kelly Powell runs GoodVibes, an LGBTQ+ youth group in Swansea. She has been a powerful force, providing a life-changing service to young people who attend the group, many of whom have experienced discrimination, bullying, and mental health issues.

The charity GISDA are shortlisted for their work providing support for homeless and vulnerable young people in Gwynedd. Services include providing accommodation, mental health support and volunteering opportunities, all delivered through the medium of Welsh.

In Newport, a partnership of organisations have been recognised for their work supporting young asylum seekers and refugees. The project was co-produced by young people and provides access to physical activities and information-based support to help widen their friendship groups and enabling them to access the support they need.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles recently said:

Youth work plays a vital role in providing young people with safe and inclusive environments where they are supported to reach their full potential. It's inspiring to see the many excellent examples of youth work being recognised in this year’s awards. People and organisations working together to ensure Wales is a place where every child, young person and family can prosper.

The Welsh Government will provide £13m of direct funding this year to help ensure local authorities and voluntary youth work organisations support young people in their local areas. This funding has trebled since 2018, reflecting the vital role it plays in supporting young people to reach their potential.

Winners will be announced at the Welsh Government’s Youth Work Excellence Awards on Thursday 22 February, at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.