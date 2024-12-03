Chair of the Ofsted Board to step down next year

Ofsted Chair Dame Christine Ryan has informed the Secretary of State of her intention to step down from the board in 2025.

Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities, Bridget Phillipson, thanked Christine for her dedicated leadership of the Ofsted Board since taking up the role in summer 2020. Throughout a long and distinguished career, Christine has been at the forefront of education reform in the UK and internationally.

The Department for Education (DfE) will begin a formal process to find a successor shortly. Christine will continue as Chair during this process to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, recently commented:

We appreciate Christine’s contributions to the work of the DfE across a broad range of educational priorities. Christine has led the Ofsted Board as Chair during a period of significant challenges, including the unprecedented demands of the pandemic. Over the past 4 years, she has overseen critical initiatives, including reviews of board effectiveness, a substantial renewal of board membership, a successful transition to a new Chief Inspector, supported Ofsted’s Big Listen, the largest public consultation in its history, and conducted a comprehensive review of Ofsted’s corporate governance arrangements.

Until her successor is appointed, the board, under Christine’s leadership, will focus on scoping governance reforms to implement Dame Christine Gilbert’s recent independent review. This will strengthen accountability and oversee Ofsted’s commitments to improved service delivery. These efforts will support a newly appointed Chair to take forward an ambitious, longer-term reform agenda.

Dame Christine Ryan recently said: