Chairman of Criminal Cases Review Commission Offers Unreserved Apology to Andrew Malkinson Following Review Report

Following completion of a report from the independent review by Chris Henley KC into the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) handling of the Andrew Malkinson case, CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE has offered Mr Malkinson an unreserved apology.

Helen Pitcher yesterday said:

“Mr Henley’s report makes sobering reading, and it is clear from his findings that the Commission failed Andrew Malkinson. For this, I am deeply sorry. I have written to Mr Malkinson to offer him my sincere regret and an unreserved apology on behalf of the Commission. “There may have been a belief that I have been unwilling ever to apologise to Mr Malkinson, and I want to clarify that this is not the case. For me, offering a genuine apology required a clear understanding of the circumstances in which the Commission failed Mr Malkinson. We now have that. “Nobody can ever begin to imagine the devastating impact that Mr Malkinson’s wrongful conviction has had on his life, and I can only apologise for the additional harm caused to him by our handling of his case.”

It is the CCRC’s intention to provide Mr Malkinson with a copy of the report and to make the findings public.

However, in his review report Mr Henley examines in considerable detail not only the role of the CCRC, but the actions of other agencies, including Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

When the CCRC commissioned Mr Henley’s review, the wider inquiry into Mr Malkinson’s case, led by Her Honour Judge Sarah Munro KC, had not been announced.

Therefore, before proceeding, the Commission has felt obliged to share the report with the Andrew Malkinson Inquiry chaired by HHJ Sarah Munro KC for its observations, and is now sharing it with the CPS, GMP and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). These steps are necessary to ensure that the Commission does nothing that would compromise the integrity of the Inquiry process or jeopardise the potential prosecution of an alternative suspect.

The CCRC will continue to review this and will update Mr Malkinson regarding publication of the report.

Helen Pitcher added:

“Once we have received clarity regarding the sharing and publication of Mr Henley’s report, I will arrange a meeting with Andrew Malkinson in person not only to discuss the report’s findings and recommendations and outline the steps we are taking to address them, but to offer him a formal apology on behalf of the Commission. “I want to assure Mr Malkinson and the wider public of our commitment to rectify the mistakes made. “Our aim is to enact reforms that prevent further injustices, such as those Andrew Malkinson has experienced, from ever occurring in the future. To that end, work has already started on implementing the nine recommendations outlined in Mr Henley’s review.”

