Chancellor commissions Spring Forecast on 26 March 2025
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves confirms the Spring forecast will take place on Wednesday 26 March.
Today (Monday 16 December) the Chancellor has confirmed to the House of Commons that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has been commissioned for an Economic and Fiscal Forecast which will be published on 26 March 2025.
This is in line with the Budget Responsibility and National Audit Act 2011 which requires the OBR to produce two forecasts each financial year. This will be accompanied by a statement to Parliament from the Chancellor.
The Chancellor remains committed to one major fiscal event a year to give families and businesses stability and certainty on upcoming tax and spending changes and, in turn, to support the government’s growth mission.
