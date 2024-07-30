HM Treasury
|Printable version
Chancellor statement on public spending inheritance
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves statement to the House of Commons on 29/07/2024.
Mr Speaker, on my first day as Chancellor of the Exchequer, I asked Treasury officials to assess the state of public spending.
That work is now complete, and today I am presenting it to this House.
In this statement, I will do three things.
First, I will expose the scale – and the seriousness – of what has been uncovered.
Second, I will lay out the immediate action we are taking to deal with the inheritance.
And third, I will set out our longer-term plans to fix the foundations of our economy.
Let me take each of these in turn.
First, the inheritance.
Before the election, I said that we would face the worst inheritance since the Second World War.
Taxes at a seventy year high.
Debt through the roof.
An economy only just coming out of recession.
Mr Speaker, I knew all those things.
I was honest about them during the campaign.
And the difficult choices it meant.
The British people knew them too.
That is why they voted for change.
But upon my arrival at the Treasury three weeks ago, it became clear that there were things I did not know.
[Redacted political content]
That is why we are today publishing a detailed audit of the real spending situation, a copy of which will be laid in the House of Commons Library.
I want to take the opportunity to thank Treasury officials for all their work in producing this document.
Let me explain what it has uncovered.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/chancellor-statement-on-public-spending-inheritance
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Chancellor: I will take the difficult decisions to restore economic stability30/07/2024 11:10:00
The chancellor yesterday addressed House of Commons with a pledge to ‘restore economic stability’ after revealing £22 billion of unfunded pressures inherited from the previous Government.
Britain back open for business, Chancellor to tell G2026/07/2024 15:20:00
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to attend first G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
AI expert to lead Action Plan to ensure UK reaps the benefits of Artificial Intelligence26/07/2024 12:12:00
UK Science Secretary Peter Kyle has commissioned an Action Plan to identify how AI can drive economic growth.
Chancellor vows 'big bang on growth' to boost investment and savings22/07/2024 12:14:00
Landmark pensions review part of Government’s mission to ‘boost growth and make every part of Britain better off’.
Government introduces new Fiscal Lock Law to deliver economic stability and protect family finances19/07/2024 11:10:00
New law bringing economic stability introduced to the House of Commons following the King’s Speech.
Boost for new National Wealth Fund to unlock private investment09/07/2024 16:05:00
The Government announces new plans to align key institutions under the National Wealth Fund that will boost growth and unlock investment.
Chancellor unveils a new era for economic growth08/07/2024 16:05:00
The Chancellor has today promised to take immediate action to fix the foundations of the economy, rebuild Britain and make every part of the country better off.
Deal reached on interim Fiscal Framework for Northern Ireland22/05/2024 11:25:00
Fair deal delivers on commitment made within the Northern Ireland Executive’s restoration financial package.