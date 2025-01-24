Chancellor unveils plan to turbocharge investment across the UK

A package of investment reforms to spur regional growth across the country is being announced to attract investment in all corners of the UK.

Ahead of her speech next week on economic growth, the Chancellor has announced a new approach across the National Wealth Fund (NWF) and the Office for Investment (OfI), which will work with local leaders across the UK to support places to build pipelines of incoming investment and projects linked to regional growth priorities.

This new approach will put local knowledge and leadership at the forefront, with tailored strategies for each region, ensuring investment matches local needs and drives sustainable growth. Putting the government’s Plan for Change into action, the goal is to harness growth everywhere to rebuild Britain and usher in a decade of national renewal.

The National Wealth Fund will also trial Strategic Partnerships starting in Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, West Midlands, and Glasgow City Region. These partnerships will provide enhanced, hands-on support with tailored commercial and financial advice to help regions develop and secure long-term investment opportunities.

This initiative will play a key role in unlocking investment across sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and green energy, helping to fuel the next wave of economic growth.

This builds on the positive impact the NWF has already had in supporting regional growth. In the last six months, the NWF has created 8,600 jobs and unlocked nearly £1.6 billion in private investment across various sectors, including green technologies, digital infrastructure, and manufacturing.

The news comes the same day as Regional Mayors are set to meet with the Deputy Prime Minister and other ministers from MHCLG, HMT, and DWP in Rotherham to discuss key regional priorities and how government can further support them to achieve their growth ambitions. This meeting will inform the government’s ongoing efforts to align national and local growth strategies and unlock investment opportunities in each region.

On top of this, OfI is working closely with local leaders and industry to turn regional growth plans into commercially attractive investment opportunities. Starting with Liverpool City Region and North East Combined Authorities, the OfI will pilot an approach that connects regions to central government and industry expertise to support them in unlocking private investment.

These initiatives will test how government can work in partnership with regions to see where investment can play a meaningful role in driving growth, which is the best way to improve living standards and put more money in working people’s pockets.

Launching this initiative in Scotland comes in recognition of the nation’s potential to drive forward ambitious projects in support of this government’s growth and clean energy missions. The government is committed to working in close partnership with the devolved governments through the National Wealth Fund to maximise investment opportunities in Scotland’s cities to deliver growth.

Our cities have huge potential to drive improved living standards and spread opportunities across their wider regions. Bringing the productivity of major cities like Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, and Glasgow to the national average would deliver an extra £33 billion in additional Gross Value Added (GVA) annually, contributing significantly to the government’s Plan for Change economic growth objectives.

The action today comes as the Chancellor returns from Davos, where she has been making the case for investment in the whole of the U.K. Since entering office, the government has been focused on restoring economic stability, which is the foundation of growth, to give businesses the confidence to invest and expand in the UK.

Securing investment is also central to the government’s mission to deliver economic growth which will create jobs, improve living standards, and make communities and families across the country better off as part of our Plan for Change.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves MP said:

At Davos I’ve been telling some of the world’s biggest investors that the U.K. is a safe bet for their investments, whether that’s in London or Leeds. And in our mission for growth, it’s critical that we are growing every region’s local economy, that’s why we are doing things differently. Those with local knowledge and skin in the game are best placed to know what their area needs, and our transformative reforms will put local leaders at the centre of a network that will connect them with investment opportunities, bringing wealth and jobs to their communities.

Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner said:

Growth is at the top of this government’s agenda, and we want to see that growth in every region across the country. That means giving local leaders the powers they need to get their local economies moving, which is exactly what we are doing with our Devolution Priority Programme. Today I am meeting with England’s regional Mayors to talk about how to realise their communities’ huge potential for growth – because they know their areas best.

Business and Trade Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds said:

The UK is one of the most connected places in the world to do business, and investors should be in no doubt that Britain is back on the global stage, helping attract investment into the most productive parts of the UK economy. Our forthcoming Industrial Strategy will supercharge eight key growth sectors in the UK economy, unleashing the full potential of our cities and regions and giving businesses the certainty they need as we lead the charge for the innovation and jobs of the future.

Scottish Secretary, Ian Murray said:

It’s fantastic to see that Glasgow has been chosen as one of four areas where the UK Government will develop investment pipelines. The move will see us engage with local leaders and tap into their expertise to find out exactly where we can best put to use support from avenues like the National Wealth Fund and Office for Investment. Encouraging regional growth is key to our Plan for Change, to speed up investment in business and industry, creating jobs and opportunity right across the UK. The potential for growth in Scotland is phenomenal and we’ll explore every opportunity to maximise that growth, to put more money in people’s pockets and see living standards improved everywhere.

Further action to drive regional growth will also include a review of the Green Book, the government guidance on value for money, and how it is being used across the public sector to provide objective, transparent advice on public investment across the country. This review will report back at the conclusion of the Spending Review this summer.

There will also be a new senior taskforce, chaired jointly by HMT and MHCLG permanent secretaries, who will work with the Greater Manchester Combined Authority to explore further devolution opportunities in skills, transport, and business support.

The government will expand this engagement to other Mayoral Authorities through senior official working groups, to explore how national government can work with local leaders to ensure they have the appropriate levers available to deliver their Local Growth Plans and unlock economic growth across England.

Mayors are already delivering transformative outcomes, such as Greater Manchester’s Adult Skills Fund, which has supported 17,000 residents in accessing new learning opportunities, and the Bee Network, which is integrating public transport across the region.

This follows the English Devolution White Paper, published at the end of last year, which set out an enhanced devolution framework to ensure strategic authorities have the powers and tools they need to meet local growth ambitions.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said:

This government knows that the best way to achieve its growth mission is by working with mayors and backing our Local Growth Plans to boost the economy in all parts of the country. With the National Wealth Fund based here in the heart of the North, driving forward transformational investments in partnership with local leaders, we will deliver the well-paid jobs and the vibrant, well-connected places our communities need and deserve.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham said:

Greater Manchester is growing faster than the UK economy but we have got so much more to give to UK plc. The reforms announced today will help us to do just that and go much further and faster in support of the national growth mission. We particularly welcome the opportunity to work with Government to review the Green Book and how it is used to steer public investment, as the current approach is not working for the North of England.

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands said:

This is a great show of faith by the Government in our regions to deliver the growth and high-quality jobs the country needs. The West Midlands is a hotbed of innovation and business talent ready to support the Government’s mission for growth. With the Government, I’m focused on delivering growth and with plans for a gigafactory, and three Investment Zones secured, we’re already making progress on creating thousands of new jobs. At the same time I am equipping our people with the skills to succeed in the industries of the future such as advance manufacturing, life sciences and green technology. With this new Strategic Partnership, the West Midlands will be one of the best places to do business, with an economy that creates real opportunities and benefits everyone across our communities.

Cllr Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council and chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet said: