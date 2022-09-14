Changes to ONS publication schedule for State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

All ONS publications scheduled for the day of the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II have been postponed until 9:30am the following day, Tuesday 20 September 2022.

Other publications scheduled for next week will continue as planned following the end of the period of National Mourning with one exception: for operational reasons, the weekly deaths publication will move to 9:30am on Wednesday 21 September.

The release calendar has been updated accordingly.