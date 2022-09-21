Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Changes to our agreements in August
Welcome to our monthly framework update to help you with your procurement planning. We will publish it online each month and also share it in our newsletters and on our social media channels.
The update provides a brief summary of what has been awarded, extended or expired during the previous month. It also outlines what is due to expire in the next 3 months.
You can also get an overview of all of our live frameworks in our interactive digital brochure.
Agreements awarded in August
Agreements extended in August
Agreements that expired in August
- No agreements expired in August
Agreements due to expire in the next 3 months
- RM3788 WPS Legal Services
- RM1557.12 G-Cloud 12
- RM6208 Debt Management Services
- RM6060 Vehicle Purchase
- RM3828 Payment Solutions
Further information
If you need further details about any of these agreements please get in touch.
You can also find out what new procurements we are working on by exploring our upcoming deals page.
If you don’t currently receive our monthly customer newsletter why not also subscribe to receive these updates and more directly to your inbox? Just fill in this short form.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/changes-to-our-agreements-in-august
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
Tips for smoother travel during disruption07/09/2022 10:25:00
We want to make you aware of some of the challenges and pressures that the travel industry is facing and share our top tips to make your travel plans easier during this time.
Supply constraints in the fleet industry01/09/2022 09:05:00
Are you currently struggling with fleet supply constraints? Do you need support managing your fleet? Our experts can help.
Incorporating social value into debt recovery31/08/2022 14:05:00
We want to support the public sector by providing solutions for debt recovery which is why we have added mandatory requirements incorporating social value into our Debt Resolution Services framework.
New carbon monoxide legislation31/08/2022 10:05:00
From 1 October 2022, landlords will be required to provide a smoke alarm on every storey of their properties where there is a room used wholly or partly as living accommodation.
Customer newsletters for August10/08/2022 09:05:00
Every month our customer newsletters feature the latest news, events and aggregation opportunities for the sectors you work in.
What is a Dynamic Purchasing System?08/08/2022 12:20:00
Procurement Essentials is a series of articles to help you overcome common hurdles, understand key concepts, and make your life as a buyer of everyday goods and services easier.
We are living in the age of the Playbook05/08/2022 10:25:00
Noreen Winhall discusses the impact of the latest government playbooks on UK public procurement.
National aggregation opportunity for distribution of the Household Support Fund and other funding initiatives04/08/2022 10:05:00
As our local authority customers know, significant challenges can occur when trying to disburse payments quickly and efficiently to people through government initiatives like the Household Support Fund.